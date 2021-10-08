Friday, October 08, 2021Back to
NSIL inks contract with Arianespace to launch GSAT-24 telecommunication satellite in 2022

While GSAT-24 will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis, it will be leased to Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.


tech2 News StaffOct 07, 2021 17:59:41 IST

NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) will soon launch its first "demand-driven" communication satellite mission. The satellite will be launched by a private aerospace company Arianespace.

Named GSAT-24, this four-tonne class Ku- band satellite will be built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). It will be launched sometime in the first half of 2022 aboard an Ariane 5 mission. The mission will launch from the Guiana Space Center, Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana. It will be placed into Geostationary Transfer Orbit (GTO) and will provide high-quality television, telecommunications and broadcasting services.

Arianespace has a family of three launchers - Ariane, Soyuz and Vega - that it uses for different types of launches. Ariane is the heavy-lift launcher. Image credit: Wikipedia

GSAT-24 will be the 25th Indian satellite orbited by Arianespace.

Arianespace has a family of three launchers - Ariane, Soyuz and Vega - that it uses for different types of launches. Ariane is the heavy-lift launcher.

NSIL is ISRO's commercial arm and is part of the Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), under the Department of Space (DOS). This mission is part of the Space reforms announced by the Government in June last year.

Incorporated in March 2019, NSIL got mandated to undertake operational satellite missions on a “demand-driven” model. They are responsible to build, launch, own and operate the satellite and provide services to its committed customer.

"The entire satellite capacity on-board GSAT-24 will be leased to its committed customer M/s Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs," an NSIL statement said.

NSIL also said it has entered into a necessary agreement with Tata Sky for utilising the satellite capacity. The GSAT-24 satellite wil be 'leased' to Tata Sky for meeting their DTH application needs.

However, the GSAT-24 satellite will be owned and operated by NSIL on a commercial basis. The entire mission will be fully funded by NSIL.

ISRO chairman K Sivan recently said NSIL would acquire three communication satellites - GSAT-20, GSAT-22 and GSAT-24 - which will all be developed by ISRO.

