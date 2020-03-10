Tuesday, March 10, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Novel network of more than 100 telescopes will hunt for signs of alien life in space

The telescopes will work on a billionth of a second timescale helping astronomers to study the universe's behavior.


tech2 News StaffMar 10, 2020 11:43:47 IST

The search for E.T continues...

Soon, hundreds of telescopes will come together to peer into the depths of space and find alien life.

A joint project called PANOSETI by a team of researchers from the University of California San Diego, University of California Berkeley, University of California Observatories, and Harvard University, already has two prototype telescopes set up at the Lick Observatory near San Jose, USA. They aim to create a network of SETI telescopes that will observe the entire observable sky — approximately 10,000 square degrees — instantaneously.

Novel network of more than 100 telescopes will hunt for signs of alien life in space

The search for E.T continues and a dedicated network of telescopes will come into play.

PANOSETI stands for Panoramic SETI or Pulsed All-sky Near-infrared Optical SETI.

SETI stands for Search for ExtraTerrestrial Intelligence.

These telescopes will work on a billionth of a second timescale and will help astronomers to understand and study how the universe behaves in those brief moments.

What is the goal for PANOSETI?

When finally assembled, PANOSETI will be the first dedicated observatory capable of constantly searching for flashes of optical or infrared light. Such pulsed signals occurring on nanosecond-to-second time scales may be from either artificial origin (e.g., extraterrestrial communication) or astrophysical phenomena (e.g., counterparts to fast radio bursts).

Dan Werthimer, chief technologist at UC Berkeley’s SETI Research Center said in a statement, “When astronomers examine an unexplored parameter space, they usually find something surprising that no one predicted. PANOSETI could discover new astronomical phenomena or signals from E.T.”

Two PANOSETI telescopes installed in the recently renovated Astrograph Dome at Lick Observatory. Image credit: Laurie Hatch/UC San Diego

Two PANOSETI telescopes installed in the recently renovated Astrograph Dome at Lick Observatory. Image credit: Laurie Hatch/UC San Diego

“The goal is to basically look for very brief but powerful signals from an advanced civilization. Because they are so brief, and likely to be rare, we plan to check large areas of the sky for a long period of time." said Werthimer in a statement,

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

black hole

Black hole explosion, 390 mn light years away, carves out crater from surrounding hot gas

Feb 28, 2020
Black hole explosion, 390 mn light years away, carves out crater from surrounding hot gas
Indian Railway Finance Corporation receives SEBI nod for IPO; maiden offer comprises fresh issue of 93.8 cr equity shares

NewsTracker

Indian Railway Finance Corporation receives SEBI nod for IPO; maiden offer comprises fresh issue of 93.8 cr equity shares

Mar 03, 2020
Sex in space: Could technology help in meeting astronauts' intimate needs during space travel?

physical needs in space

Sex in space: Could technology help in meeting astronauts' intimate needs during space travel?

Feb 28, 2020
Fruits, candy, science experiments taken up to the ISS on SpaceX's 20th resupply mission

SpaceX

Fruits, candy, science experiments taken up to the ISS on SpaceX's 20th resupply mission

Mar 10, 2020
Catch 'em young: Seventh grade student names NASA's 2020 Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Mars 2020 rover

Catch 'em young: Seventh grade student names NASA's 2020 Mars rover 'Perseverance'

Mar 06, 2020
BBMP resolution on protests outside Bengaluru's Town Hall aimed to delegitimise people's right to be seen, heard in public

CiriticalPoint

BBMP resolution on protests outside Bengaluru's Town Hall aimed to delegitimise people's right to be seen, heard in public

Mar 03, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020