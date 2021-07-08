Thursday, July 08, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nora al-Matrooshi will soon start training to become UAE's first female astronaut

Nora al-Matrooshi and her fellow countryman, Mohammad al-Mulla will later this year head to the United States to train at NASA's Johnson Space Center.


Agence France-PresseJul 08, 2021 11:14:50 IST

The UAE's Nora al-Matrooshi is the first Arab woman to start training to be an astronaut, one of two Emiratis picked from thousands of applicants as the Gulf nation looks to the stars.

The 28-year-old mechanical engineer from Sharjah -- one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE -- has dreamt about space since she was a girl, learning about planets and stars at school.

UAE astronaut Nora al-Matrooshi looks on during a press conference in Dubai on July 7, 2021. Image credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

UAE astronaut Nora al-Matrooshi looks on during a press conference in Dubai on July 7, 2021. Image credit:
GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

And while there are no space missions scheduled, she hopes to have the opportunity to one day visit space, continuing the tradition of exploration begun by her sailor ancestors.

"My mum's side of the family are sailors. I'd say they explored the ocean. The term 'astronaut' means 'star sailor' in Greek," said the softly-spoken Matrooshi.

Matrooshi and her fellow countryman, Mohammad al-Mulla, 33, will later this year head to the United States to train at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

They now join Sultan al-Neyadi and Hazza al-Mansoori in the Emirati fellowship of astronauts.

The two Emiratis are currently training in-house in the emirate of Dubai, from learning to speak Russian to flying lessons.

The UAE is a newcomer to the world of space exploration, but is quickly making its mark.

In September 2019, the oil-rich country sent the first Emirati into space as part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan for an eight-day mission.

Then in February, its "Hope" probe successfully entered Mars' orbit on a journey to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, making history as the Arab world's first interplanetary mission.

More recently in September 2020, Abu Dhabi said it planned to launch an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024 which would be the first trip to Earth's satellite by an Arab country.

"If I can do it, then you can do it. If no one has done it before you, then just go ahead and be the first," said Matrooshi.

"If you're really passionate about what you're doing, then you should just work hard for it and look for opportunities."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

blue origin

Jeff Bezos announces 82-year-old female pilot Wally Funk will launch into space with him

Jul 02, 2021
Jeff Bezos announces 82-year-old female pilot Wally Funk will launch into space with him
Russia races US to become first country to shoot in space, film crew jets off on 5 Oct

space race

Russia races US to become first country to shoot in space, film crew jets off on 5 Oct

Jul 07, 2021
After 13 years, two Chinese taikonauts complete first spacewalk at new space station

taikonauts

After 13 years, two Chinese taikonauts complete first spacewalk at new space station

Jul 05, 2021
ESA's aim to be more diverse sees it hire more women and individuals with disabilities

ESA astronauts

ESA's aim to be more diverse sees it hire more women and individuals with disabilities

Jun 25, 2021
Mars' auroras happen all over the planet and UAE's Hope orbiter captures new images

hope orbiter

Mars' auroras happen all over the planet and UAE's Hope orbiter captures new images

Jul 05, 2021
Robot to launch on Artemis' uncrewed mission named ‘Moonikin’ after Arturo Campos

artemis

Robot to launch on Artemis' uncrewed mission named ‘Moonikin’ after Arturo Campos

Jun 30, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021