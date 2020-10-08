Thursday, October 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nobel-winning black hole physics by Penrose, Hawking stands on work of Indian physicist Amal Raychaudhuri

The Raychaudhuri Equation continues to be a key tool in investigating the behaviour of black hole horizons in modern physics.


tech2 News StaffOct 08, 2020 16:36:10 IST

British physicist Dr Roger Penrose was awarded half the Nobel Prize in Physics this year. An emeritus professor at the University of Oxford, Penrose collaborated with Stephen Hawking some half a century ago to co-develop theories about the existence and nature of black holes. Few know that their work stands on the shoulders of Kolkata-born physicist Amal Kumar Raychaudhuri. The Raychaudhuri Equation in General Relativity, derived by Raychaudhuri, has now come into the spotlight.

The Raychaudhuri Equation, a fundamental result in general relativity, describes how nearby bits of matter move. It was discovered independently by Raychaudhuri and Soviet physicist Lev Landau as a simple, general validation of our expectation that gravitation is a universal force that attracts objects with mass and energy according to the General Relativity theory (and Newton's theory of gravitation).

Nobel-winning black hole physics by Penrose, Hawking stands on work of Indian physicist Amal Raychaudhuri

This illustration depicts a cosmic homicide in action. A wayward star is being shredded by the intense gravitational pull of a black hole that contains tens of thousands of solar masses. Image credit: NASA, ESA and D. Player

A black hole is a region of spacetime where gravity is so strong that nothing—no particles or even electromagnetic radiation such as light—can escape from it. Einstein's theory of general relativity predicts that a sufficiently compact mass can deform spacetime to form a black hole.

Singularities are locations in spacetime where the gravitational field of an object is thought to become infinite in a way that is independent of the coordinate systems. Singularities can be found in all the known black-hole spacetimes, which ties them together in the search for answers in astrophysics.

The Penrose–Hawking singularity theorems try to explain the conditions under which gravitation produces 'singularities'. The Raychaudhuri Equation is a fundamental lemma for this series of theories on black holes.  Penrose, in collaboration with cosmologist Stephen Hawking, used the Raychauduri equation published in the journal Physical Review in 1955, for a mathematical description of black holes in 1969. Even though General Relativity had predicted their existence, Einstein himself did not believe in them.

The Raychaudhuri Equation continues to be a key tool in investigating the behaviour of black hole horizons in modern physics, astrophysicist Aswin Sekar writes in the Wire.

"[The equation]...has its roots in simple geometry and not in Einstein’s theory of relativity. This means that Raychaudhuri’s insights will endure even should Einstein’s theory become replaced with a different or more advanced paradigm," he adds.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize 2020 in Physics awarded to Penrose, Genzel and Ghez for findings in cosmology, black holes

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize 2020 in Physics awarded to Penrose, Genzel and Ghez for findings in cosmology, black holes
Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel Prize Medicine 2020 awarded to three researchers for discovery Hepatitis C virus, facilitating a cure

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel Prize 2020: From prizewinners to members of committees, women underrepresented since inception of awards

ConnectTheDots

Nobel Prize 2020: From prizewinners to members of committees, women underrepresented since inception of awards

Oct 08, 2020
US the highest-represented nationality among past science Nobel Prize winners

Nobel Prizes

US the highest-represented nationality among past science Nobel Prize winners

Oct 06, 2020
Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Oct 01, 2020
Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020

science

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Moon Magnetism

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Oct 08, 2020
Nobel-winning black hole physics by Penrose, Hawking stands on work of Indian physicist Amal Raychaudhuri

Astrophysics

Nobel-winning black hole physics by Penrose, Hawking stands on work of Indian physicist Amal Raychaudhuri

Oct 08, 2020
SSLV Test Flight: ISRO to attempt launch of its new rocket-in-development by Dec 2020

Launch Vehicles

SSLV Test Flight: ISRO to attempt launch of its new rocket-in-development by Dec 2020

Oct 08, 2020
Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Black Holes

Black holes that 'shouldn’t exist' discovered in the loudest black hole collision on record

Oct 06, 2020