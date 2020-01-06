Monday, January 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nobel laureate Dr Ada Yonath has 'Blue Dream' of increased life expectancy for Indians

The 80-year-old scientist told the audience that she was aiming at developing eco-friendly antibiotics with less resistance.


Press Trust of IndiaJan 06, 2020 08:54:22 IST

Nobel laureate Dr Ada E Yonath has a 'Blue Dream', a dream that indicates an increased life expectancy of above 80 years for people in India as in some developed nations.

You see the nations in blue, said Yonath showing the United States of America, Canada and a few European nations in blue colour in the world map during her power-point presentation.

This I want in all the nations, including India, she added.

The eminent biochemist at the Wiseman Institute of Science in Israel, who won the Nobel Prize for elucidating atomic structure and function of ribosomes, was delivering her public lecture at the 107th Indian Science Congress here on the topic Next Generation Novel Eco-friendly Antibiotics — Blue Dream.

Nobel laureate Dr Ada Yonath has Blue Dream of increased life expectancy for Indians

Nobel Laureate Ada Yonath talks about increased life expectancy for people all over the world and in India. Image credit: Wikipedia

The Nobel laureate insisted that the pharma companies should invent antibiotics, which target the affected pathogen instead of broad-range antibiotics to control the threat of multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Noting that the emergence of multi-drug resistant strains is a big problem, Dr Ada expressed fear that these drug-resistant bacteria may take the world to the pre-antibiotic era when simple pathogens could cause very severe infections.

This may result in a 3.8 per cent loss in global economy by 2050. Something has to be done, Dr Ada said.

The 80-year-old scientist told the audience that she was aiming at developing eco-friendly antibiotics with less resistance.

I have started work on degradable antibiotics that are effective only for the target pathogen. This will reduce environmental hazards and combat the spread of resistance, Ada told the gathering.

The biochemist recalled her association with Indian physicist G N Ramachandran, who inspired her to work on ribosomes.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

107th India Science Congress

107th India Science Congress in Bengalore: Two Nobel laureates join on day one of the event

Jan 03, 2020
107th India Science Congress in Bengalore: Two Nobel laureates join on day one of the event
PM calls for revolutionising Indian science, technology and innovation at India Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress

PM calls for revolutionising Indian science, technology and innovation at India Science Congress

Jan 03, 2020
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: Indian-American cardiologist to present new way to test effectiveness of yoga

107th Indian Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: Indian-American cardiologist to present new way to test effectiveness of yoga

Jan 03, 2020
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper'

107th Indian Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore: PM tells youngsters to 'innovate, patent, produce and prosper'

Jan 03, 2020
107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore to kick off today: What and who to expect

107th Indian Science Congress

107th Indian Science Congress in Bangalore to kick off today: What and who to expect

Jan 03, 2020
Indian Science Congress 2020: PM launches I-STEM website, allows researchers access to equipment in all educational institutions

107th Indian Science Congress

Indian Science Congress 2020: PM launches I-STEM website, allows researchers access to equipment in all educational institutions

Jan 03, 2020

science

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019