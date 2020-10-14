Wednesday, October 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

No fighting, no littering: NASA's Artemis Accords set out rules for human's return to the moon

Eight countries including US, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, UAE and the UK are the founding members of the accords.


The Associated PressOct 14, 2020 10:20:42 IST

NASA’s new moonshot rules: No fighting and littering. And no trespassing at historic lunar landmarks like Apollo 11′s Tranquility Base.

The space agency released a set of guidelines Tuesday for its Artemis moon-landing program, based on the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and other agreements. So far, eight countries have signed these so-called Artemis Accords.

Founding members include the US, Australia, Canada, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said he expects more countries to join the effort to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024.

No fighting, no littering: NASAs Artemis Accords set out rules for humans return to the moon

The Artemis Accords establish a practical set of principles to guide space exploration cooperation among nations participating in the agency’s 21st century lunar exploration plans. Image credit: NASA

It promises to be the largest coalition for a human spaceflight program in history, according to Bridenstine and is expected to pave the way for eventual Mars expeditions.

It’s important not only to travel to the moon “with our astronauts but that we bring with us our values,” noted NASA’s acting chief for international and interagency relations, Mike Gold.

Rule No. 1: Everyone must come in peace.

Other rules:

— Secrecy is banned, and all launched objects need to be identified and registered.

— All members agree to pitch in with astronaut emergencies.

— Space systems must be universal so everyone’s equipment is compatible, and scientific data must be shared.

— Historic sites must be preserved, and any resulting space junk must be properly disposed of.

— Rovers and other spacecraft cannot have their missions jeopardized by others getting too close.

Violators could be asked to leave, according to Bridenstine.

The coalition can say, “Look, you’re in this program with the rest of us, but you’re not playing by the same rules,” Bridenstine said.

The US is the only country to put humans on the moon: 12 men from 1969 through 1972.

Russia is still on the fence. The country’s space agency chief, Dmitry Rogozin, said at an International Astronautical Congress virtual meeting Monday that the Artemis program is US-centric and he would prefer a model of cooperation akin to the International Space Station.

China, meanwhile, is out altogether. NASA is prohibited under law, at least for now, from signing any bilateral agreements with China.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Battle Royale Match 47

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space Debris

Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket

Oct 12, 2020
Earth to get a mini-moon in November: NASA expert IDs mystery object as old rocket
Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Moon Magnetism

Long-held theory of the Moon's magnetic crust debunked in study of past impacts

Oct 08, 2020
NASA think that OSIRIS-REx spacecraft might find evidence of water on asteroid Bennu

asteroid bennu

NASA think that OSIRIS-REx spacecraft might find evidence of water on asteroid Bennu

Oct 13, 2020
Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson won't fly on inaugural crewed flight of CST-100 Starliner

Boeing Starliner

Boeing astronaut Chris Ferguson won't fly on inaugural crewed flight of CST-100 Starliner

Oct 09, 2020
NASA's Hubble telescope captures an exploding star 70-million light-years from Earth

NASA

NASA's Hubble telescope captures an exploding star 70-million light-years from Earth

Oct 05, 2020
Sunspots can reveal more about life on exoplanets, say scientists

The Sun

Sunspots can reveal more about life on exoplanets, say scientists

Oct 13, 2020

science

Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Coral Conservation

Steep decline of Great Barrier Reef corals over past 25 years, irreversible: Study

Oct 14, 2020
Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

iPhones

Rare earth recycling in new iPhones to reduce e-waste, step up Apple's environmental response

Oct 14, 2020
Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Tesla Roadster

Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, Starman make their first close approach of Mars

Oct 13, 2020
Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Arctic Sea Ice

Biggest-ever Arctic science mission ends after a year drifting along with frozen sea ice

Oct 13, 2020