Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

The missions are aimed at nurturing SciTech frontiers to meet challenges, developmental needs.

Press Trust of India Mar 07, 2019 10:21:53 IST

A high-powered advisory panel formed by the Modi government has identified nine national missions, including applications of artificial intelligence, that aim to address major scientific challenges to ensure India's sustainable development, a senior official said Wednesday.

The Prime Minister's Science, Technology and Innovation Advisory Council (PM-STIAC) aims to facilitate, through its missions, collaboration to solve complex problems.

"The nine national missions aim to understand and conserve our biodiversity and develop sustainable processes, leverage precision health for personal wellbeing, recover wealth from waste, develop and use artificial intelligence, quantum computing, connected mobility solutions and other technologies to address frontier scientific questions and our challenges, thereby enabling sustainable development for India and the planet," the official said.

Image courtesy: BioCentrum Asia

Image courtesy: BioCentrum Asia

In a press interaction, the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government K Vijay Raghavan shared details of the nine national missions.

Raghvan, who heads the council, said science and technology is the fulcrum for the levers of government to effect social and economic change.

"For this, scientists and society must connect closely, build stronger foundations in education, fundamental research, applications in agriculture, health, environment, energy," he said.

The PSA's office held four meetings of the PM-STIAC beginning October 2018 and key national missions emerged from the discussions and are being driven by the Office of the PSA, said Raghvan.

Each mission will be led by a lead ministry and will engage international and national institutional partners, young scientists and industry, he said.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing

Oppo F11 Pro Unboxing
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review | 10 out of 10?
Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5

Importance of Sound in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 5
Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019

Foldable phones, smartphones on your wrist and 5G | Highlights from MWC 2019
Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019

Lenovo Z5 Series First Look | MWC 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Unboxing
All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4

All About Grenades | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 4
Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019

Smartphone with a 18,000 mAh battery: First Look | MWC 2019
Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019

Nubia Alpha Smartwatch First Look | MWC 2019
Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

Microsoft HoloLens 2 First Look | MWC 2019

also see

Health Care

Life Science startups in India are plagued with funding challenges, new report finds

Feb 26, 2019

White Dwarf

Oldest, coldest known white dwarf with many rings discovered by citizen scientist

Feb 21, 2019

Forests

The trouble with relying on trees as carbon sink to do our global warming bidding

Feb 25, 2019

Marine Life

India's Gangetic dolphins are thriving in murky waters, new census suggests

Feb 21, 2019

Storms

Decades of data compiled to see effect of violent storms in India in the future

Feb 27, 2019

Measles Epidemic

UN warns that 'complacency' is causing rapid rise in measles cases worldwide

Mar 01, 2019

science

Einstein

Einstein puzzle on his Unified Field Theory solved at last after missing page found

Mar 07, 2019

SciTech Missions

Nine science & technology missions across India set by a new PM advisory panel

Mar 07, 2019

Green Icebergs

Scientists solve the mystery of green icebergs that are only seen in Antarctica

Mar 06, 2019

Elephants

Wall still blocks elephant corridor near Kaziranga despite SC order to bring it down

Mar 06, 2019