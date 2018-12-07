Friday, December 07, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nile Delta's expansive, fertile lands in Egypt under threat from climate change

By 2050, the region could lose up to 15% of its key agricultural land due to salinization: Study.

Agence France-Presse Dec 07, 2018 09:33 AM IST

Lush green fields blanket northern Egypt's Nile Delta, but the country's agricultural heartland and its vital freshwater resources are under threat from a warming climate.

The fertile arc-shaped basin is home to nearly half the country's population, and the river that feeds it provides Egypt with 90 percent of its water needs.

But climbing temperatures and drought are drying up the mighty Nile — a problem compounded by rising seas and soil salinization, experts and farmers say.

Combined, they could jeopardise crops in the Arab world's most populous country, where the food needs of its 98 million residents are only expected to increase.

"The Nile is shrinking. The water doesn't reach us anymore," says Talaat al-Sisi, a farmer who has grown wheat, corn and other crops for 30 years in the southern Delta governorate of Menoufia.

"We've been forced to tap into the groundwater and we've stopped growing rice," a cereal known for its greedy water consumption, he adds.

By 2050, the region could lose up to 15 percent of its key agricultural land due to salinization, according to a 2016 study published by Egyptian economists.

The yield of tomato crops could drop by 50 percent, the study said, with staple cereals like wheat and rice falling 18 and 11 percent respectively.

A false-coloured image of the Nile delta as seem by Landsat from space Image courtesy: NASA

A false-coloured image of the Nile delta as seem by Landsat from space Image courtesy: NASA

'Innovation'

In Kafr al-Dawar in the delta's north, Egypt's irrigation ministry and the United Nations are working on eco-friendly techniques like solar-powered watering that experts say emit less greenhouse gases and could help improve crop yields.

On site, two farmers wearing traditional galabiya gowns show off shiny new solar panels framed by row after row of corn, barley and wheat.

Sayed Soliman, eyes bright and cane in hand, runs a group of about 100 farmers who work a plot of more than 100 hectares (around 250 acres).

The seasoned farmer is delighted. He can now power the pumps that water his field without relying on Egypt's faulty electricity grid and expensive fossil fuels like diesel that are responsible for climate change.

Diesel-powered generators are now only used "when necessary", he says, such as after sunset.

After his success, a neighbouring village is also switching to solar-powered irrigation.

"One of the priorities is innovation... so that Egypt can make the most of its water," says Hussein Gadain, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in Egypt.

"The delta plays an important role in the country's food security."

Ibrahim Mahmoud, head of the irrigation ministry's development projects, said plans were in place to modernise watering systems across the country by 2050.

The strategy, he says, is intended to improve farmers' "environmental conditions, standards of living and productivity".

'Life or death'

But in a country in the tight grip of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, the Nile Delta and its resources remain an ultra-sensitive topic.

AFP's visit to Kafr al-Dawar was closely supervised by the ministry.

In front of officials, farmers stuck to well-worn talking points about the delta's bounty but politely skirted questions on water scarcity.

Sisi has made the Nile's water a "life or death issue" for Egypt, particularly in the framework of negotiations with neighbouring Sudan, as well as Ethiopia.

Cairo fears Addis Ababa's controversial Grand Renaissance Dam will bring consequences downstream.

For water management consultant Dalia Gouda, Egypt currently has two priorities when it comes to combatting its water scarcity dilemma: tackling overpopulation and defending the country's interests against Ethiopia's dam.

"There are many interesting projects under way to improve water efficiency," says Gouda.

"Although they are not necessarily designed to combat the effects of climate change, they can only prepare the authorities to deal with them."

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

also see

Climate Change

After slow drop over a decade, greenhouse gases on the rose again in 2017: UN

Nov 22, 2018

Climate Change

Livestock farming could take up half the greenhouse gas emissions by 2030: Study

Nov 27, 2018

Geo-engineering

Scientists propose an aerosol sunscreen in the atmosphere to curb global warming

Nov 23, 2018

Climate Change

There are at least 467 known dangers from climate change that we can expect: Study

Nov 23, 2018

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Change

In 4 years, 200% more Indians exposed to heatwaves, billions of hours in labour lost

Nov 29, 2018

science

Climate Change

Nile Delta's expansive, fertile lands in Egypt under threat from climate change

Dec 07, 2018

Agriculture

New fast-growing weed spotted in Karnataka, scientists warn farmers countrywide

Dec 06, 2018

Women in Science

Bibha Chowdhuri: Unearthing and celebrating a forgotten jewel in Indian science

Dec 06, 2018

World's first baby born to a mother after womb transplant from a dead uterus donor

Dec 06, 2018