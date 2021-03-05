Friday, March 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

The study offers a possible mix of conditions, and simulations, under which the contrasting temperatures on the exoplanet could exist.


FP TrendingMar 05, 2021 20:30:46 IST

LHS 3844b is an exoplanet that was discovered in 2018 by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Now, a latest research conducted by the researchers at the University of Bern has shown that the nightside of the planet is tectonically active, reported SciNews. Scientists discuss, in a peer-reviewed study published in journal Astrophysical Journal Letters, how thermal fluctuations of the super-Earth reveals the exoplanet's solid surface and lack of a substantial atmosphere.

LHS 3844b appears to be 'tidally locked', i.e., one side of the planet permanently facing the star, much like we see only one face of the moon, for the same reason. The star-facing side, or dayside, of the super-Earth is about 770 degrees Celsius, while the nightside is much colder, with temperatures below minus 250 degrees Celsius.

The research team at Bern suspected that this stark temperature contrast will likely affect how material flows in the planet’s interior. They ran simulations with different strengths of material and internal heating sources, including from the planet’s core and decay of radioactive elements.

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Illustration of exoplanet and super Earth LHS3844b. Image: Wikimedia Commons

"Most simulations showed that there was only upwards flow on one side of the planet and downwards flow on the other,” lead author Dr. Tobias Meier, an astronomer in the Center for Space and Habitability at Bern, said in a statement from the university.  "Material therefore flowed from one hemisphere to the other. Surprisingly, the direction was not always the same."

Speaking about the consequences of such movement, University of Bern researcher Dan Bower said that the upward flow of material can cause a large amount of volcanism on whichever side of the planet it flows, as per a EurekAlert report on the finding.

Volcanoes could be lighting up the night sky of this exoplanet. Image: University of Bern/Thibaut Roger

Volcanoes could be lighting up the night sky of this exoplanet. Image: University of Bern/Thibaut Roger

The scientists went to describe LHS 3844b as a planet that likely has a hemisphere where volcanism is very common, and another that has none.

The study offers a possible mechanism for how this contrast could exist under certain conditions. But the conditions still need to be verified. Researchers also said that higher-resolution maps of the surface temperature could point to places where there is unusual outgassing from volcanism, or other indications of volcanic gases.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Environment

UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable

Feb 19, 2021
UN report: Huge changes in society, economics, power generation needed for Earth to remain habitable
Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Mosquitoes

Machine learning, satellite imagery used to track movement of disease-carrying mosquitoes

Feb 25, 2021
We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Extraterrestrial Life

We have telescopes in space, rovers on other worlds – our search for alien life continues

Feb 28, 2021
Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Dinosaur Fossil

Remains of massive plant-eating lizard in Argentina likely the largest, oldest ever found

Mar 02, 2021
Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Gir Lions

Endangered Gir lions conquer viral threat, experts advise moving some prides to other Parks

Feb 23, 2021
Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Nuclear Power

Fukushima plant operator claims seismometers 'out of order' for a year before 15 Feb quake

Feb 23, 2021

science

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Volcanic Exoplanet

Night side of tidally-locked super-Earth LHS 3844b may be littered with volcanoes, study claims

Mar 05, 2021
Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Exoplanet Discovery

Nearby super-Earth Gliese 486b could help scientists better understand alien atmospheres

Mar 05, 2021
Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Devasthal Telescope

Spectrograph to be built, developed indigenously for India's largest optical telescope Devasthal near Nainital

Mar 04, 2021
James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

James Webb Telescope

James Webb telescope clears functional tests, inches closer to planned 31 Oct launch

Mar 02, 2021