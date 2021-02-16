Tuesday, February 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci awarded USD 1 million prize in Israel for 'defending science', advocating vaccines

The Dan David Prize gives USD 1 million awards in three categories each year for contributions addressing the past, present and future.


The New York TimesFeb 16, 2021 13:15:34 IST

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the veteran director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the public face of the battle against the pandemic in the United States, was the recipient of a $1 million Dan David Prize, an award headquartered at Tel Aviv University and dedicated this year to outstanding contributions in public health.

The prize awards a total of $3 million a year to individuals and organizations for their achievements in three categories: expanding on knowledge of the past, enriching society in the present and promising to improve the future of the world. The theme of the prize varies from year to year. Previous laureates include cellist Yo-Yo Ma, former Vice President Al Gore, novelist Margaret Atwood and Dr. Demis Hassabis, an artificial intelligence researcher, neuroscientist and entrepreneur.

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci awarded USD 1 million prize in Israel for defending science, advocating vaccines

File image of Dr Anthony Fauci looking on as Donald Trump addresses a gathering. By Samuel Corum © 2020 The New York Times

Fauci, 80, won in the “Present” category for his scientific contributions, including his research and his efforts to inform the public about the pandemic. He “leveraged his considerable communication skills to address people gripped by fear and anxiety and worked relentlessly to inform individuals in the United States and elsewhere about the public health measures essential for containing the pandemic’s spread,” the organizers of the Dan David Prize said in a statement.

It added, “He has been widely praised for his courage in speaking truth to power in a highly charged environment,” a reference to Fauci’s testy relations with former President Donald Trump and his supporters, who came to treat him as a villain.

The other Dan David Prize awards were shared this year by health and medicine historians Dr. Alison Bashford, Dr. Katharine Park and Dr. Keith A. Wailoo in the Past category; and Dr. Zelig Eshhar, Dr. Carl June and Dr. Steven Rosenberg, pioneers of an anti-cancer immunotherapy, in the Future category.

Isabel Kershner. c.2021 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, nine other areas till 7 March

Feb 02, 2021
Japan extends coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo, nine other areas till 7 March
Pakistan receives first batch of China-made Sinopharm vaccine ahead of nationwide COVID-19 immunisation drive

NewsTracker

Pakistan receives first batch of China-made Sinopharm vaccine ahead of nationwide COVID-19 immunisation drive

Feb 01, 2021
Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Air Pollution

Cleaner air during COVID-19 pandemic caused brief temperature spike: Study

Feb 04, 2021
Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study

NewsTracker

Nurses, women healthcare workers most at risk of distress during COVID-19 pandemic: Sheffield university study

Feb 07, 2021
WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

COVID-19 Origin

WHO team probing COVID-19 outbreak says virus unlikely to have leaked from Chinese lab

Feb 10, 2021
Piyush Goyal says students can travel in Chennai suburban trains from 15 Feb, advises strict adherence to COVID guidelines

NewsTracker

Piyush Goyal says students can travel in Chennai suburban trains from 15 Feb, advises strict adherence to COVID guidelines

Feb 12, 2021

science

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Exoplanets

Young star, orbiting exoplanets discovered in a 'river of stars' using TESS, Spitzer data

Feb 15, 2021
Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Ebola Epidemic

Guinea declares Ebola epidemic after first deaths since 2016, WHO launches ground survey

Feb 15, 2021
New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Mars Terrain

New timeline for water-forged terrain on Mars proposed, days before Perseverance rover landing

Feb 12, 2021
Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Himalayan Glaciers

Uttarakhand glacier burst highlights pressure on Asia's waterways, unsustainable power infra: Experts

Feb 11, 2021