Centuries after Isaac Newton proposed his Law of Universal Gravitation, a scientist has now claimed that the legendary physicist's theory is out of date and in need of a 'fundamental paradigm shift.'

Newton’s theory of gravity claims that gravitational attraction between two space bodies is directly proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. In Newton's model of gravity, the ocean tides were a consequence of the gravitational attraction of the Sun and Moon on the Earth's oceans.

In an interaction with Express UK, Alan Lowey, a former Royal Aircraft Establishment scientist, said that he has proposed an alternative to Newton's idea of the theory of the ocean tides.

According to Lowey, Newton formulated his theory of gravity 300 years ago and reportedly had reservations about the ocean tides and how that actually worked with his mathematical theory.

"The French mathematician, [Pierre-Simon] Laplace helped him out by coming up with his own mathematics," Lowey told Express. But the theory, in spite of being a revolutionary and foundational to the field of astrophysics, has issues that need to be resolved, according to Lowey and several other physicists.

"In hindsight, we now have a missing mass problem, which is the reason for the dark matter theory,” he elaborated, claiming that there is an alternative way of thinking about how the ocean tides are created.

Lowey said that new research into the existence of black holes and dark matter clearly indicates that the theories and hypothesis put forward by Newton and Albert Einstein are wrong, IBTimes reported.

The report mentions Lowey citing a recent study conducted by Professor Andrea Ghez, a UCLA professor, and saying that there are stars moving around black holes at the center of the Milky Way.

Lowey proposes that the dark matter at the center of the moon could be the reason behind the creation of ocean tides on the earth.