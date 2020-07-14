Tuesday, July 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Newton's theory of gravity 'out of date', dark matter can explain ocean tides, UK scientist proposes

A former Royal Aircraft Establishment scientist has proposed an alternative theory to Newton's, of why ocean tides form on Earth.


FP TrendingJul 14, 2020 10:07:00 IST

Centuries after Isaac Newton proposed his Law of Universal Gravitation, a scientist has now claimed that the legendary physicist's theory is out of date and in need of a 'fundamental paradigm shift.'

Newton’s theory of gravity claims that gravitational attraction between two space bodies is directly proportional to their masses and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. In Newton's model of gravity, the ocean tides were a consequence of the gravitational attraction of the Sun and Moon on the Earth's oceans.

In an interaction with Express UK, Alan Lowey, a former Royal Aircraft Establishment scientist, said that he has proposed an alternative to Newton's idea of the theory of the ocean tides.

Newtons theory of gravity out of date, dark matter can explain ocean tides, UK scientist proposes

Ocean tides could be formed by dark matter in the moon's core, a UK scientists has proposed.

According to Lowey, Newton formulated his theory of gravity 300 years ago and reportedly had reservations about the ocean tides and how that actually worked with his mathematical theory.

"The French mathematician, [Pierre-Simon] Laplace helped him out by coming up with his own mathematics," Lowey told Express. But the theory, in spite of being a revolutionary and foundational to the field of astrophysics, has issues that need to be resolved, according to Lowey and several other physicists.

"In hindsight, we now have a missing mass problem, which is the reason for the dark matter theory,” he elaborated, claiming that there is an alternative way of thinking about how the ocean tides are created.

Lowey said that new research into the existence of black holes and dark matter clearly indicates that the theories and hypothesis put forward by Newton and Albert Einstein are wrong, IBTimes reported.

The report mentions Lowey citing a recent study conducted by Professor Andrea Ghez, a UCLA professor, and saying that there are stars moving around black holes at the center of the Milky Way.

Lowey proposes that the dark matter at the center of the moon could be the reason behind the creation of ocean tides on the earth.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

black hole

Scientists discover a huge black hole, 700 million light-years away, that eats about one sun per day

Jul 02, 2020
Scientists discover a huge black hole, 700 million light-years away, that eats about one sun per day
Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image

Astronomy

Space 'fireworks' highlight the violent birth of a star cluster in ALMA, Hubble image

Jul 04, 2020
Discovery of asymmetrical double neutron star system may have astronomical implications

Astrophysics

Discovery of asymmetrical double neutron star system may have astronomical implications

Jul 09, 2020
NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

NASA

NASA turns the Solar Observatory's images into a time lapse of the Sun's life over the past 10 years

Jul 06, 2020
Asteroid's moon gets a name before NASA's DART mission crashes into it in 2022

Planetary Defense

Asteroid's moon gets a name before NASA's DART mission crashes into it in 2022

Jul 01, 2020
Lithium-rich giants: Sun, stars like it produce huge amounts of lithium late in their lives

Astrophysics

Lithium-rich giants: Sun, stars like it produce huge amounts of lithium late in their lives

Jul 08, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020