Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

There are three other operational S-TICs in the country – one each at NIT Jalandhar, Agartala, and Trichy.


FP TrendingMar 22, 2021 11:00:05 IST

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, will soon get a Space Technology Incubation Center (S-TIC), as part of a formal agreement with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The Indian space agency chairman and Secretary of the Department of Space, Dr K Sivan announced the development on Friday, 19 March. The new S-TIC will play a role in promoting the innovation and research in India's space technology sector. ISRO is also looking to boost space startups and capacity-building via the upcoming centre. To set up the centre, a Grant-in-Aid of Rs 2 crore annually will be provided to NIT Rourkela by ISRO for a two-year-period. The funding will go towards research and product development at the S-TIC.

A focus of the new S-TIC will reportedly be promoting space technology research in the eastern region, particularly near Odisha, where the centre will be located. Its reach will extend to neighbouring states like West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand along with the union territory Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Some ten days before ISRO’s statement on the Centre, its officials had visited the Golden Jubilee Building at NIT where the new S-TIC is going to be established.

As per information available on ISRO’s website, there are currently three operational S-TICs in the country – one each at NIT Jalandhar, Agartala, and Trichy. These centres are involved with the development of academia-industry ecosystem by involving young members of academia.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Ancient Scrolls

Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave

Mar 17, 2021
Dozens of Dead Sea scroll fragments from 1,900 years ago found in deserted Israeli cave
Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Endangered Wildlife

Endangered birds losing their songs make it tough to find mates, train their young, experts say

Mar 17, 2021
Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021

science

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Indian Space Tech

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021
Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Artificial Embryos

Pre-embryos made in a lab to study birth defects could spur research, ethical debate

Mar 18, 2021