Wednesday, July 01, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New source of neutrinos from the Sun spotted in a first by Borexino collaboration

The study and its findings are still awaiting peer review before the announcement is made official.


tech2 News StaffJul 01, 2020 13:20:28 IST

In a remarkable experiment designed to bring answers to one of the key mysteries about our Sun, physicists have reported finding evidence for a new source of neutrinos that has been spotted for the first time.

Neutrinos are tiny subatomic particles that interact only via the weak force and gravity. What makes neutrinos unique (and a complex subject to study) is, they are electrically neutral and have a mass so little that it was long thought to be zero. The mass of a neutrino is far smaller than any of the other known particles that make up atoms.

Solar neutrinos, or neutrinos from the sun, are all around us and passing through us at any given time. Scientists have estimated that 100 billion solar neutrinos pass through just our thumbnail every passing second. Neutrons are of the products in the main reaction that powers the sun and other stars – nuclear fusion.

New source of neutrinos from the Sun spotted in a first by Borexino collaboration

The Sun, captured by NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, pointing to "active regions" on its surface where there are bright spots and illuminated arcs, 20 April 2015. Image credit: NASA/SDO

Stars are powered for most of their lives by nuclear fusion in its core. The main kind of nuclear fusion that happens in a star's core is protons (charged hydrogen molecules) being converted to helium. That said, depending on the mass of the star itself, this conversion can happen in different ways.

In the cores of stars like the Sun, the bulk of energy produced (99%) comes from a process called the proton-proton chain reaction (pp). This process creates helium from the fusion of two protons, releasing a positron and a neutrino in the process. The reaction releases an enormous amount of energy in the form of gamma rays.

Photomultiplier tubes on the inside surface of the partly-submerged Kamiokande Neutrino Observatory in Japan. Image: Kamiokande Neutrino Observatory

Photomultiplier tubes on the inside surface of the partly-submerged Super-Kamiokande Neutrino Observatory in Japan. Image: Kamiokande Neutrino Observatory/University of Tokyo

However, there has been little proof to explain where the missing energy (the remaining 1%) comes from. Physicists have theorised that it may be produced in another set of nuclear fusion reactions called the CNO chain reactions.

The CNO cycle uses carbon, nitrogen, and oxygen as intermediaries to ultimately produce helium, just like in the pp chain. However, there has been no experimental proof of neutrinos from this reaction until now.

In stars that are much heavier than our Sun, the CNO cycle is the main source of energy.

Scientists had already detected neutrinos in 1956, and established a firm link to the most prevalent fusion process, the pp chain, by 2001.

But only now, in a remarkable first, have neutrinos from the second set of reactions – the CNO cycle – been spotted. Researchers from the Borexino experiment have been working to measure low-energy solar neutrinos – a central feature in the story of the missing solar neutrinos – since 2000.

The Borexino team announced their findings on 23 June at the Neutrino 2020 virtual meeting, concluding that the "quest (for) the CNO neutrinos has finally produced the first observation of the signal," in their presentation.

The study is still awaiting peer review before the announcement is made official.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raises money for India's physically-challenged cricketers

Jun 17, 2020
Steve Waugh's manager Harley Medcalf raises money for India's physically-challenged cricketers
To reduce COVID-19 transmission, how much physical distance should you maintain?

COVID-19 advisory

To reduce COVID-19 transmission, how much physical distance should you maintain?

Jun 24, 2020
UV light is an efficient way to deactivate the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing transmission

UV light

UV light is an efficient way to deactivate the COVID-19 causing SARS-CoV-2 virus, reducing transmission

Jun 26, 2020
Gender gap in physics, engineering, computer science isn't about academic achievement: NYU study

Gender Gap

Gender gap in physics, engineering, computer science isn't about academic achievement: NYU study

Jun 19, 2020
Investing in fever screening will not help curb the spread of COVID-19, say experts

COVID-19 Symptoms

Investing in fever screening will not help curb the spread of COVID-19, say experts

Jun 22, 2020
As lockdown lifts, wearing a mask could be your only defence against COVID-19: How to pick the right one; Part 1

importance of masks

As lockdown lifts, wearing a mask could be your only defence against COVID-19: How to pick the right one; Part 1

Jun 26, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020