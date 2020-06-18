Thursday, June 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New source of fast radio bursts with periodic, cyclical pattern catalogued by astronomers

The FRB in question reports like clockwork, in one of the most definitive patterns seen from a source of these flashes.


FP TrendingJun 18, 2020 15:14:00 IST

Scientists have recently observed a pattern of fast radio bursts from an unknown source 500 million light-years away.

The study was conducted by a team of astronomers, including researchers at MIT, and findings of which were published in the journal Nature.

Phys.org explains fast radio bursts (FRBs) are short, intense flashes of radio waves that are believed to be the product of small, distant and extremely dense objects and their rotation. However, there isn't any clarity on what these objects might be.

The first recorded FRB was observed in 2007, since which astronomers have classified over 100 such fast radio bursts from distant sources scattered across the universe.

FRBs are usually events that last a few milliseconds, during which time they are capable of outshining entire galaxies. But, the new FRB source which the researchers have cataloged as FRB 180916.J0158+65 is the first to emit a periodic or cyclical pattern, ScienceDaily reported.

New source of fast radio bursts with periodic, cyclical pattern catalogued by astronomers

This artist’s impression of the cosmic web, the filamentary structure that fills the entire Universe, being illuminated by FRBs. Image: M Weiss/CfA

The study reveals that the pattern follows a 16-day process. First, it begins with a noise four-day window during which the source produces random bursts of radio waves and it is followed by a 12-day period of radio silence.

Researchers said that this pattern reoccurred consistently over 500 days of observations.

"This FRB we're reporting now is like clockwork. It's the most definitive pattern we've seen from one of these sources. And it's a big clue that we can use to start hunting down the physics of what's causing these bright flashes, which nobody really understands,” said Kiyoshi Masui, assistant professor of physics in MIT's Kavli Institute for Astrophysics and Space Research.

He added that they have seen these periodic bursts for the first time and it's a new phenomenon in astrophysics.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Alien Life

Milky Way galaxy could be home to 36 active, intelligent civilisations besides humans, study suggests

Jun 16, 2020
Milky Way galaxy could be home to 36 active, intelligent civilisations besides humans, study suggests
NASA says black hole positioned at centre of Milky Way caused energy outburst 3.5 million years ago

NASA says black hole positioned at centre of Milky Way caused energy outburst 3.5 million years ago

Jun 04, 2020
Milky Way's giant gas-filled Fermi bubbles imaged in visible light for the first time

Astrophysics

Milky Way's giant gas-filled Fermi bubbles imaged in visible light for the first time

Jun 09, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Heartbeat of supermassive black hole 600 mn light-years away still strong a decade after discovery

Black Holes

Heartbeat of supermassive black hole 600 mn light-years away still strong a decade after discovery

Jun 10, 2020
Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

stardust

Ancient micrometeoroids carried stardust, water to asteroid 4 Vesta; could have done same for Earth, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020

science

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

SARS-CoV-2 Virus

Mutation in SARS-CoV-2 ramps up ability to infect cells, makes it more stable: Scripps study

Jun 18, 2020
Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Evolution of Life

Complex landscapes made land animals smarter than their aquatic ancestors: Study

Jun 17, 2020
There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

planets

There are around six billion Earth-like planets in the Milky Way galaxy, say scientists

Jun 17, 2020
Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

tortoises

Giant tortoises who helped save their species from the brink of extinction, released on Galapagos Islands

Jun 17, 2020