Friday, November 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

The mineral was discovered in shock melt zones of the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001, discovered in 2014 in the Western Sahara.


FP TrendingNov 06, 2020 09:48:01 IST

A team of researchers from Europe have discovered a high-pressure mineral in the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001. The mineral has been named Downwilhelmsite [CaAl4Si2O11]. The International Mineralogical Association (IMA) has approved the naturally-formed CAS phase as the new mineral “donwilhelmsite” [CaAl4Si2O11], honouring the US lunar geologist Don E. Wilhelms, as per the report. The new mineral is the first high-pressure mineral found in meteorites with application for subducted terrestrial sediments, according to a statement released by the German Research Centre for Geoscience GFZ in Potsdam. Donwilhelmsite is composed of calcium, aluminium, silicon and oxygen atoms.

Donwilhelmsite was discovered within shock melt zones of the lunar meteorite Oued Awlitis 001. which was found in the year 2014 in the Western Sahara, the statement added. It is similar to rocks that comprise the Earth's continents, in terms of composition. Study authors point out that eroded sediments are constantly dragged deeper into Earth mantle where the pressure and temperature work on them to turn them into denser mineral phases. The mineral Downwilhelmsite was formed in 460 to 700 kms depth.

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

The mineral discovered is known as Donwilhelmsite. Image: Wikimedia

Speaking about the discovery, study author Richard Wirth said, "At the GFZ, we used transmission electron microscopy to investigate microstructural aspects of the samples."

Wirth added that investigations and the crystal structure analyses by the researchers from the Czech Republic once again underline the importance of transmission electron microscopy in the geosciences.

The results of a study detailing the findings from the mineral, published in the scientific journal American Mineralogist, was carried out by a team including Jörg Fritz from the Zentrum für Rieskrater und Impaktforschung Nördlingen, Germany, and colleagues at the German Research Centre for Geoscience GFZ in Potsdam, Museum für Naturkunde Berlin; the Natural History Museum Viennal the Institute of Physics of the Czech Academy of Science; the Natural History Museum Oslo; University of Manchesterl; and Deutsches Zentrum für Luft und Raumfahrt Berlin.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Lunar 4G Internet

First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon

Oct 30, 2020
First extraterrestrial cellular service? Nokia chosen by NASA to set up 4G network on the Moon
Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Titan's Atmosphere

Odd carbon-based molecule found in atmosphere of Saturn's moon Titan

Oct 29, 2020
NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Lunar Loo

NASA's 'Lunar Loo' challenge awards innovative toilet designs for use in microgravity, on the moon

Oct 26, 2020
Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Asteroids

Hubble scans $10,000 quadrillion 16 Psyche asteroid ahead of NASA 2022 mission

Nov 03, 2020
States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

SciTech

States consult with Union minister Harsh Vardhan to formulate new S&T policy 2020

Oct 23, 2020
BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Venus

BepiColombo probe to Mercury captures ultra close shot of Venus in close approach

Oct 27, 2020

science

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Fast Radio Bursts

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Nov 05, 2020
UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Paris Agreement

UN, partner countries express regret over USA's departure from Paris climate Accord

Nov 05, 2020