Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New found remains in Tibetan mountains prove man moved to higher altitudes earlier

Denisovan, a now-extinct branch of humanity, lived on the Tibetan plateau 160,000 years ago.

Agence France-PresseMay 02, 2019 17:52:00 IST

The fossilised remains of an early human cousin found in the mountains of Tibet prove mankind adapted to live at a high altitude far earlier than previously thought, scientists said on Wednesday.

A jawbone dating from at least 160,000 years ago of a Denisovan — a now-extinct branch of humanity — is the first of its kind discovered outside of southern Siberia, and experts believe it holds the key to understanding how some modern-day humans have evolved to tolerate low-oxygen conditions.

Contemporaries of the Neanderthals — and like them, possibly wiped out by anatomically modern man, Homo sapiens — the Denisovans first came to light a decade ago.

Their existence was determined through a piece of the finger bone and two molars unearthed at the Denisova Cave in southern Siberia's Altai Mountains and dated to some 80,000 years ago.

New found remains in Tibetan mountains prove man moved to higher altitudes earlier

A virtual reconstruction of the Denisovan jawbone. image credit: Jean-Jacques Hublin

But the new remains — discovered in passing by a local monk nearly thirty years ago — has led researchers to conclude that Denisovans were far more numerous, and far older than previously thought.

"To have beings, even if a little archaic, living at 3,300 metres (11,000 feet) on the Tibetan plateau 160,000 years ago... That's something that no one could have imagined until today," said Jean-Jacques Hublin, director of the Max Planck Institute's Department of Human Evolution.

The bone, found in the Baishiya Karst Cave in Xiahe, China, was donated by the monk to a local museum, before scientists set about analysing its composition. It was so old no DNA could be extracted.

But Hublin and his team used the latest protein analysis to date one of its teeth and to link it genetically to Denisovan specimens found in Siberia.

"From my point of view it's confirmation of a working hypothesis I've had for a while: Nearly all Chinese and East Asian (hominim) fossils between 350,000-50,000 years ago are probably Denisovan," said Hublin, lead author of the study published in Nature.

Extraordinary

A recent research paper suggested that humans only reached the Tibetan plateau — a vast area of mountainous terrain north of the Himalayas — around 40,000 years ago.

"Here we have something that's four times older," said Hublin. "It's absolutely extraordinary."

The jawbone discovery also solves a riddle that has troubled anthropologists for years.

Map of the caves that researchers have found Denisovan fossils. Image credit: Nature publication

Map of the caves that researchers have found Denisovan fossils. Image credit: Nature publication

In 2015, researchers found that ethnic Tibetans and Han Chinese living at altitude had buried in their genetic code an unusual variant of a gene, EPAS1, which regulates haemoglobin, the molecule that hauls oxygen around the blood. At high altitude, common variants of the gene overproduce haemoglobin and red blood cells, causing the blood to become thick and sludgy — a cause of hypertension, low birth-weight and infant mortality.

But the variant found in Tibetans increases production by much less, thus averting hypoxia problems experienced by many people who relocate to places above 4,000 metres in altitude. The mutation is nearly identical to that found in the DNA of Denisovans discovered in Siberia — at an altitude of less than 700 metres.

"That was something that no one really understood, because the Denisovans weren't known to live at altitude, so they didn't really need that gene to survive," said Hublin. "Now we know why. It's not the DNA from Denisovans from (Siberia), it's the DNA from the Denisovans of Tibet."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Fossil Explorist

Fossil Explorist HR smartwatch review: Old processor and glitches a-plenty make it avoidable

Apr 23, 2019
Fossil Explorist HR smartwatch review: Old processor and glitches a-plenty make it avoidable
Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Fossils

Fossil hunter trying to sell baby T-Rex skeleton on eBay, paleontologists are pissed off

Apr 19, 2019
5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes North East: No loss of life or property reported

NewsTracker

5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes North East: No loss of life or property reported

Apr 24, 2019
CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Gene editing

CRISPR will bring huge shifts to agriculture, food sectors in next 5 years says founder

Apr 23, 2019
Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Fossils

Skull of largest meat-eating mammal to roam Earth found in museum cabinet in Kenya

Apr 19, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019

science

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

Drones

Unmanned drone delivers donor kidney for transplant to a patient in a medical first

May 02, 2019
Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

Yeti Yeti

Indian Army's Yeti footprint tweet to arouse curiosity has people laughing instead

May 02, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

Chandrayaan-2

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 to launch in July, make India's first moon landing in September

May 02, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019