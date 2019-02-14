Thursday, February 14, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

The new design allows artificial leaves to function outdoors for the first time, just like real leaves do.

tech2 News Staff Feb 14, 2019 11:46:14 IST

A new technology for an artificial leaf designed by the University of Illinois—Chicago researchers could play a big role in cleaning up our air.

The technology is particularly special because it was tested outside the lab in a natural setting, where it successfully pulled carbon dioxide — one of the key greenhouse gases contributing to global warming — from the air.

Designs for artificial leaves so far have been tested in the lab using carbon dioxide (CO2) from pressurised CO2 tanks. The technology didn't perform as well in the real world, where CO2 is a lot more dilute and mixed with all sorts of air-borne pollutants.

Making the technology work in the real world has remained a big challenge in engineering artificial leaves, making the new study a promising new development in the field.

The improved artificial leaf design proposed by researchers is at least ten times more efficient than natural leaves at harnessing energy from CO2.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Silk Leaf

Representational image. Image courtesy: Silk Leaf

In the new design, traditional artificial leaves are enclosed by a capsule that is filled with water. The capsule's membrane is semi-permeable — very selective in allowing molecules to pass through it to the other side (i.e., the artificial leaf's interior).

When this setup is placed in sunlight, the water in the capsule warms up and evaporates through the membrane. Simultaneously, the capsule also draws in carbon dioxide from outside the membrane to replace the evaporating molecules of water.

As the bionic leaf siphons more carbon dioxide inside the membrane, it gets converted to carbon monoxide (CO) and oxygen. The CO can be captured from the device and used to create synthetic fuels like gasoline and methanol, and the oxygen released back into the environment.

By enveloping the technology for an artificial leaf inside the specialised membrane, the whole setup can function outdoors just like a real leaf does, Maneesh Singh, the study's lead researcher said in a press release.

“Our conceptual design uses readily available materials and technology, that when combined can produce an artificial leaf that is ready to be deployed outside the lab where it can play a significant role in reducing greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” said Singh.

The study's findings are published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

also see

Environment

Monarch butterfly numbers soar since last year at migration grounds in Mexico

Jan 31, 2019

Environment

Greenland's snow-laden hills are slowly giving way to sand-covered beaches

Feb 12, 2019

Glaciers

Two thirds of Himalayan glaciers will have melted by the end of the century: Report

Feb 05, 2019

Oceans

Oceans to get bluer and greener due to rising temperatures from climate change

Feb 04, 2019

Environment

China failing to cut methane emissions by not enforcing regulations well enough

Jan 31, 2019

Genetic Engineering

Can genetically engineered trees help save the world's disappearing forests?

Feb 11, 2019

science

Black Leopard

Black leopard spotted in an African county for the first time in hundred years

Feb 14, 2019

Biomimicry

New design for artificial leaf absorbs 10 times more CO2 than natural leaves

Feb 14, 2019

Conservation

Giant pangolins of Africa seen in rare new footage captured by conservationist

Feb 14, 2019

Wildlife

Polar bears take over Russian town, leave locals both delighted and terrified

Feb 13, 2019