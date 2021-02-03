Wednesday, February 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Researchers can use this technology may eventually be able to correct lifelong genetic diseases, including progeria, in humans.


The ConversationFeb 03, 2021 10:13:23 IST

The day a muddled mob stormed the US Capitol building, a team of American researchers published a paper in Nature that signified a landmark in gene therapy. The head of the US National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins had joined forces with Harvard University professor David Liu and others to tackle progeria, a genetic disorder that causes children to age rapidly. The achievement, successfully tested in mice, was made possible by Liu’s invention of a second-generation CRISPR gene-editing technology called "base editing". With this, researchers may eventually be able to correct lifelong genetic diseases, including progeria, in humans.

A rare but devastating disease

Francis Collins, former leader of the Human Genome Project, had worked on progeria for many years before the breakthrough. Children carrying the mutation for progeria have normal intelligence but show early signs of general ageing, including hair loss and hearing loss. By their teenage years they appear very old. Few live past the age of 13.

In 2003, Collins’s lab discovered progeria is caused by a mutation (which you can think of as a “misspelling”) in a gene that encodes a protein called Lamin A. Lamin A has a structural role in the cell’s nucleus.

Many of us carry mutations in various genes. But as we typically have two copies of genes (one from our mother and one from our father), we tend to have at least one good copy and that’s usually enough.

But the progeria mutation in Lamin A is different. While there may be a good copy present, the mutant copy generates a poisonous product that messes things up, like a spanner in the works. This type of mutation is called a “dominant negative mutation”.

The solution, ideally, would be to specifically correct the mutant copy using CRISPR. With this gene-editing tool, scientists can direct a pair of molecular “scissors” to any part of the genome (DNA). Unfortunately, first-generation CRISPR technologies — while good at cutting genes — do not have the level of surgical precision or efficiency needed to correct the Lamin A mutation.

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Representational image.

Complications with mass cell editing

CRISPR scissors are good at finding their target and cutting, but the reconstructive surgery that comes after is left to the cell — and isn’t guaranteed to happen in every cell.

In the lab, researchers can usually manage by just correcting a few cells before growing them in a petri dish for further research.

But in humans we need to accurately correct most, if not all, cells. It would be pointless to correct the progeria mutation in five cells in a patient’s finger, while leaving the rest of the body unrepaired.

This is where David Liu’s work on “base editors” is critical. Liu identified the limitations of CRISPR technology very early and began developing molecular machines that could do more than operate only as targeted molecular scissors.

He started with naturally occurring enzymes, which can change one type of chemical base of the genetic code into another; for example, enzymes that can convert an A (adenine) to a G (guanine), or a C (cytosine) to a T (thymine).

Liu then modified the enzymes to make them more precise and fused them to CRISPR to create fusion proteins called “base editors”. Since CRISPR technology is good at reading DNA and finding a target, it can effectively deliver the editors to the gene that needs to be changed.

It’s important to highlight Liu deliberately developed base editors so that they change letters, but no longer sever DNA like CRISPR scissors. This is crucial, as cutting DNA increases the risk of larger chromosomal deletions, which can potentially damage cells.

The differences of mice and men

Collins, Liu and their colleagues knew they would have to get base editors into all (or at least most) of the cells of a mouse with progeria to cure it. For this, they relied on using hollowed-out viruses as delivery vectors.

They used a vector based on the Adeno Associated Virus, or AAV. As students, we joked AAV stood for “almost a virus”, as it’s one of the smallest viruses and doesn’t cause any known disease.

Collins and Liu packaged the AAV virus particles with genes encoding the relevant base-editing enzyme and delivered them into the mice. The treated mice essentially avoided the disease and became indistinguishable from healthy mice.

But, of course, this all happened in mice — and humans are bigger. We don’t know how difficult it will be to upscale this gene-editing machinery to work reliably in humans. But in any case, Collins and Liu have taken an inspiring first step by showing its possible in mice.

Base-editing CRISPR tools are a dream come true for experts committed to gene therapy and for families afflicted by conditions such as progeria. Work on this front is just beginning. But in these dark pandemic times, it provides much-needed new hope.The Conversation

Merlin Crossley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Academic and Professor of Molecular Biology, UNSW

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Science ministries are allocated funds over Rs 15,000 crore

Feb 02, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Science ministries are allocated funds over Rs 15,000 crore
Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Astronomy

Citizen scientists help create 'most complete' 3D map of brown dwarfs in Milky Way

Jan 25, 2021
First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Hot Jupiter

First-ever cloudless 'hot Jupiter' with four-day year discovered in exoplanet survey

Jan 28, 2021
Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Cosmology

Scientists detect 'resonant hum’ permeating the universe from gravitational wave data

Jan 22, 2021
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Mathematics

Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava awarded prestigious 2021 Michael and Sheila Held Prize

Jan 25, 2021
First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Private Astronauts

First private space crew to pay USD 55 mn each to fly to space station on SpaceX rocket

Jan 27, 2021

science

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Gene editing

New CRISPR tech can revolutionise gene therapy, renew hope for treating genetic diseases

Feb 03, 2021
Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Budget 2021

Union Budget 2021: Differently-abled people, disability rights NGOs neglected 'again'

Feb 02, 2021
Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Astrophysics

Super-Earth, three gas giants discovered by high school students using TESS data

Feb 02, 2021
Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

COVID-19 Vaccine

Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 shot offers strong protection, fuels concern about variants

Feb 01, 2021