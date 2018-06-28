Friday, June 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 29 June, 2018 16:02 IST

Saturn's moon Enceladus could support life, new Cassini findings suggest

Complex organic molecules have been discovered originating from one of Saturn's moons, Enceladus

Complex organic molecules have been discovered originating from one of Saturn's moons, Enceladus, adding to its potential to support life, researchers said on Wednesday.

The Cassini spacecraft first flew close to the ice-covered moon in 2005 as part of a mission to gather data on Saturn that will be analysed for years to come.

A team led by Frank Postberg and Nozair Khawaja of the University of Heidelberg in Germany said they had identified fragments of large organic molecules in ice grains that were ejected from geysers through cracks in the moon's icy exterior.

Their findings were published in the Nature journal.

Enceladus

"It is the first ever detection of complex organics coming from an extraterrestrial waterworld," Postberg was quoted as saying in a statement on the European Space Agency's website.

http://www.esa.int/Our_Activities/Space_Science/Cassini-Huygens/Complex_organics_bubble_from_the_depths_of_ocean-world_Enceladus

Cassini has previously detected lightweight organic molecules at Enceladus but the newly found fragments are much larger. Such large molecules can only be created by complex chemical processes including those related to life, ESA said.

"This is the most recent in a long series of discoveries made by Cassini that have been painting Enceladus as a potentially habitable water-world," ESA said.

However, while this indicates that Enceladus may have conditions that could allow for life, organic compounds can also arise from other sources, such as from meteorites.

Postberg said the fragments could come from hydrothermal activity deep within the moon.

"In my opinion the fragments we found are of hydrothermal origin, having been processed inside the hydrothermally active core of Enceladus: in the high pressures and warm temperatures we expect there, it is possible that complex organic molecules can arise," he said.

The Cassini joint mission between NASA, ESA and the Italian space agency came to an end in 2017.

tags


latest videos

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained
World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec

World’s first 2-wheel drive electric motorcycle, The Ethec
Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s and 530s | First Look
iOS 12 public beta: First look

iOS 12 public beta: First look
Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away

Instagram IGTV: 8 problems the app should fix right away
How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science

How are the Monsoons predicted in India? | Tech2 Science
BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July

BLOOD MOON 2018: Century’s longest total lunar eclipse to be seen on 27-28 July
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander launched at Rs 31.54 lacs in India
FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see

FOR ART'S SAKE! This digital art museum in Tokyo has the most wondrous exhibits to see
IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

also see

SciTech

Monsoons likely to make slow progress over next two weeks across India

Jun 15, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

Ebola

Protein in human semen significantly increases spread of Ebola virus: Study

Jun 27, 2018

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Evolution

How complex social structures helped humans transition from claws to nails

Jun 21, 2018

SciTech

Air pollution soars to hazardous levels in New Delhi in once-in-a-decade phenomenon

Jun 14, 2018

science

Earthquake

Powerful earthquake in Japan damages word's most sensitive microscope

Jun 29, 2018

Life

Study suggests human lifespan is yet to reach its peak, counters earlier research

Jun 29, 2018

Crows

Crows 'reverse engineer' tools from memory, pass designs to future generations

Jun 29, 2018

The Arctic

Climate change is fast washing away Arctic archeological treasures: Study

Jun 29, 2018