Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 23 October, 2018 20:47 IST

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

The technique allows control over rigidity of the printed tissue without changes to its shape.

Engineers have developed a 3D printing technology that can create artificial tissue with the same complex geometry of real blood vessels. What is unique about the technique is that it can produce objects with variable firmness, similar to those found in real organs and tissues.

The method offers control over the rigidity of the final printed tissue without changing its shape or geometry.

The study, published in the journal Nature Communications, outlines a layer-by-layer printing method that offers fine-grain, programmable control over the tissue being engineered.

"The idea was to add independent mechanical properties to 3D structures that can mimic the body's natural tissue," Xiaobo Yin, lead author of the study from University of Colorado, said to university press.

"This technology allows us to create microstructures that can be customised for disease models," said Yin.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Franklin Institute

Representational image. Image courtesy: Franklin Institute

Researchers made use of oxygen to control the pliability of the printed vessel or organ.

Oxygen plays an important role in ‘curing’ of printed tissue — the hardening and setting of the final printed structures. Using different amounts of oxygen in a controlled manner, researchers managed to produce tissues that, for instance, were more pliable where they needed flexibility, or more rigid in places where they needed durability — all while keeping the overall geometry the same.

The researchers demonstrated the technology by 3D printing a Chinese warrior figure with a hard outer layer and a soft interior.

“This is a profound development and an encouraging first step toward our goal of creating structures that function like a healthy cell should function,” Yonghui Ding, author of the study, said to university press.

“The challenge is to create an even finer scale for the chemical reactions… we see tremendous opportunity ahead for this technology and the potential for artificial tissue fabrication.”

 

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Space Station

Russia refuses to fly Soyuz till probe ends, complicates return of ISS crew onboard

Oct 13, 2018

Tesla Inc CEO

James Murdoch in line to replace Elon Musk as Tesla CEO, FT Report claims

Oct 11, 2018

Tuberculosis

How Idukki in Kerala is leading by example in the fight against TB, and winning

Oct 09, 2018

Wind Energy

Wind power could cause more harm than previously thought for rising temperatures

Oct 09, 2018

science

3D BioPrinting

New 3D bioprinting technique can make realistic blood vessels and organ tissue

Oct 23, 2018

NASA's Hubble back with working gyroscope, returns to science operations soon

Oct 23, 2018

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018