Friday, November 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Neuron web in human brain is similar to the network of galaxies in the Universe

They found that both systems are likely being shaped by “similar principles of network dynamics, despite the radically different scales and processes at play”.


FP TrendingNov 20, 2020 09:43:14 IST

The human brain is composed of a large number of neurons that are interconnected in a very complicated manner. On the other hand, the universe is the very basis of all life and comprises several billion galaxies. And now scientists have found a striking similarity between the two.

University of Bologna astrophysicist Franco Vazza and the University of Verona, Italy neuroscientist Alberto Feletti have found that the complex web of neurons in the brain looks strangely similar to the cosmic network of galaxies. Despite being incomparable in terms of size, our brain and the universe display similar kinds of organization and complexity.

Neuron web in human brain is similar to the network of galaxies in the Universe

Two scientists believe that the complex web of neurons in the brain looks strangely similar to the cosmic network of galaxies.

The two researchers have given their arguments in a paper published in the journal Frontiers in Physics. They studied the “structural, morphological, network properties and the memory capacity of these two fascinating systems, with a quantitative approach”. The “tantalizing” results show that both the complex systems demonstrate self-organization that is likely being shaped by “similar principles of network dynamics, despite the radically different scales and processes at play”.

The brain has approximately 69 billion neurons whereas the observable universe can count upon a cosmic web of at least 100 billion galaxies. Apart from the apparent image of the human brain and the universe that look similar in terms of the neural and galaxies’ network, both the neurons and the galaxies make up for only 30 percent of the total mass of their respective systems. While water makes up for about 70 percent of the mass of our brain, only 30 percent of the universe is visible and the rest is dark matter.

The researchers calculated the spectral density of both systems. The results showed that the distribution of the fluctuation in both the systems followed the same progression but on different levels, Franco Vazza said in a press release. They also calculated the average number of connections in each node and the tendency of clustering several connections in relevant central nodes within the network and once again found “unexpected agreement levels”.

Alberto Feletti added that these two complex networks have shown “more similarities than those shared between the cosmic web and a galaxy or a neuronal network and the inside of a neuronal body”.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Jumping down the hill to kill

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Complete Domination in CODm

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

fast radio burst

Fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way is repeating, scientists confirm

Nov 20, 2020
Fast radio burst detected in the Milky Way is repeating, scientists confirm
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Milky Way's family tree show that its biggest collision was with the Kraken galaxy

milky way

Milky Way's family tree show that its biggest collision was with the Kraken galaxy

Nov 16, 2020
Good gut bacteria helps human immune system protect brain from infections, says study

Good gut bacteria helps human immune system protect brain from infections, says study

Nov 05, 2020
Samsung Galaxy M12 leaked renders feature quad camera setup: All you need to know

Galaxy M12

Samsung Galaxy M12 leaked renders feature quad camera setup: All you need to know

Nov 19, 2020
Football legend Diego Maradona leaves hospital following brain surgery to remove blood clot

KickingAround

Football legend Diego Maradona leaves hospital following brain surgery to remove blood clot

Nov 12, 2020

science

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

interstellar clouds

Building blocks of life like glycine, other amino acids form in interstellar clouds: Study

Nov 19, 2020
New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Mineral Discovered

New mineral 'petrovite' discovered in the furnace of Russia's Tolbachik volcano

Nov 19, 2020
White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Wildlife Conservation

White giraffe in Kenya fitted with GPS tracking device in an effort to keep poachers at bay

Nov 18, 2020
Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Healthy Ecosystems

Pandemics tied to fragmented forests, biodiversity loss? What science says, and India's response

Nov 18, 2020