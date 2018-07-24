Tuesday, July 24, 2018 Back to
Press Trust of India 24 July, 2018 10:08 IST

Neil Armstrong's artifacts and mementos up for auctions in US beginning November

Admirers of Neil Armstrong and space exploration have a chance to own artifacts and mementos.

Admirers of Neil Armstrong and space exploration have a chance to own artifacts and mementos that belonged to the modest man who became a global hero by becoming the first human to walk on the moon.

U.S. astronaut Neil A. Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing mission, is pictured in this undated handout photograph obtained on September 13, 2012. Armstrong, who died on August 25, 2012, following complications resulting from cardiovascular procedures, was honored at a public memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday. REUTERS/NASA/Handout (UNITED STATES - Tags: SCIENCE TECHNOLOGY OBITUARY PROFILE) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - GM1E89D1TYM01

US astronaut Neil A Armstrong, commander of the Apollo 11 Lunar Landing mission, is pictured in this undated handout photograph obtained on September 13, 2012.

The personal collection of Armstrong, who died in his native Ohio in 2012, will be offered for sale in a series of auctions handled by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions, beginning 1-2 November and continuing in May and November 2019.

The collection includes a variety of artifacts from Armstrong's 1969 lunar landing and private mementos that include pieces of a wing and propeller from the 1903 Wright Brothers Flyer that the astronaut took with him to the moon.

Other items that went to the moon with Armstrong include a US flag, the largest size typically flown during Apollo missions; a United Nations flag; various state flags; and some Robbins Medallions. The sterling silver medallions were paid for by the crews of Apollo missions and were available for purchase only by NASA astronauts. Armstrong's collection also includes a rare gold medallion.

