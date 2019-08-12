Monday, August 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Neanderthal man offers survival courses in Alps, prepares you for climate change

Guido Camia says the Neanderthals, who lived from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago, were "very intelligent".


Agence France-PresseAug 12, 2019 12:12:37 IST

Guido Camia can show you how to light fires using just a flintstone, survive on a diet of insects and build a forest shelter.

The 37-year-old, who originally trained to be a patisserie chef, now makes a living offering "Neanderthal" survival courses in the Italian Alps.
On one of his weekend trips, you can watch him climb rocks and fish from streams barefoot, dressed in animal skins, carrying a spear and looking like something out of "The Flintstones".

But Camia's outdoor survival courses also come with an official stamp of approval. "For the past five years, my courses have been supervised by Italy's International Survival Federation (FISSS)," he told AFP.


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Guido Camia (@guido_camia) on

Camia says he also gives courses in more traditional attire, but his "passion for the palaeolithic" gave him the idea of a Neanderthal sidekick.

Neanderthals — who lived from around 400,000 to 40,000 years ago — were "very intelligent", Camia says.  "He discovered fire. He was able to adapt to all weather. He was a nomad who moved around a lot, lived in caves, but also knew how to build small shelters."

For a starting price of 80-100 euros ($90-112) per person per night, the basic course includes accommodation in a bivouac shelter.

Camia says he also offers sessions of two or three hours to families and school groups. "I show them how Neanderthals lived, what they ate, how they lit fires, used a spear. I show them how to use the basic equipment to cook."

Neanderthal man offers survival courses in Alps, prepares you for climate change

The Alps jungle. Image credit: PxHere

For customers who opt for the beginners' survival course, "I provide them with enough to get by with." But more advanced customers have to find their own food over a number of days.  "That makes people understand that the brain uses the most energy. And even very simple calculations become difficult after three days without food," he smiles.

Camia insists he is no "collapsology theorist" who believes in the pending collapse of industrial civilisation. "But we have to know how to adapt to the changing climate, to other types of food and to be able to change our ways of life," he says.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

lamborghini

Image gallery: Lamborghini Miura

Jun 15, 2016
Image gallery: Lamborghini Miura
Google Celebrates The Flintstones 50th Anniversary With Doodle

Google Celebrates The Flintstones 50th Anniversary With Doodle

Sep 30, 2010

science

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Elephant Day

Elephant Day 2019: A story from conflict to coexistence between humans, elephants in Anamalai

Aug 12, 2019
Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Green Revolution

Aiming for a green revolution, UN FAO calls to adopt climate-sensitive innovation, tech

Aug 09, 2019
So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019