Tuesday, September 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Nations must invest to protect themselves against climate change: ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon

He said, "climate change could push more than 100 million people in developing countries below the poverty line".


Agence France-PresseSep 10, 2019 11:54:46 IST

Nations rich and poor must invest now to protect against destructive climate change impacts already in the pipeline or pay an even heavier price later, a global commission led by former UN head Ban Ki-moon warned Tuesday.

Spending $1.8 trillion across five key areas over the next decade would not only help buffer the worst impacts of global warming but could generate more than $7 trillion in net benefits, the report from the Global Commission on Adaptation argued.

"Global actions to slow climate change are promising but insufficient," the report concluded. "We must invest in a massive effort to adapt to conditions that are now inevitable."

Nations must invest to protect themselves against climate change: ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon

ex-UN head Ban Ki-moon

Investing now in early warning systems, climate-resistant infrastructure, mangrove protection, better agriculture and improving freshwater resources would pay for itself several times over, it said.

Mangroves — tropical tidal water forests — protect, for example, against storm surges and act as nurseries for commercial fisheries, but at least a third of them globally have been uprooted for tourism or aquaculture.

Without action by 2030, Ban told journalists, "climate change could push more than 100 million people in developing countries below the poverty line".

"People everywhere are experiencing the devastating impacts of climate change," said Microsoft founder Bill Gates, co-chair of the report along with World Bank CEO Kristalina Georgieva.

In the 25-year history of UN climate negotiations, adaptation has trailed far down the agenda compared with "mitigation", or the reduction of carbon emissions.

It was long seen as an issue only affecting poor and developing nations.

But recent massive inland flooding and a string of record-breaking hurricanes in the United States, along with ferocious heatwaves in Europe and Japan, have shown that wealth is not an adequate shield.

"This is not just in the developing world but the developed world too," said Dominic Molloy, a co-author of the report from Britain's Department for International Development. But a new focus on adapting should not detract from the need to slash carbon pollution, he added. "We absolutely need to do both, reduce emissions and adapt," Molloy told AFP. "The purpose of this commission was to raise the visibility of adaptation, not shift away from mitigation."

Cost of failure

Failure to curb the greenhouse gas emissions slow-roasting the planet has already unleashed a crescendo of deadly heat waves, water shortages and superstorms made more destructive by rising seas.

The Bahamas was devastated this month by one of the strongest Atlantic storms on record.

This illustration of Earth's sea surface temperature was obtained from two weeks of infrared observations by the Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer (AVHRR), an instrument on board NOAA-7 during July 1984. Temperatures are color coded with red being warmest and decreasing through oranges, yellows, greens, and blues. Temperature patterns seen in this image are the result of many influences, including the circulation of the ocean, surface winds, and solar heating. The image indicates a large pool of warm water in the Western Pacific and a tongue of relatively cold water extending along the Equator westward from South America. Every few years, there occurs an interrelated set of changes in the global atmospheric and oceanic circulation known as an El Ni±o in which the region of warm equatorial water in the West extends eastward across the Pacific and blankets the cool, productive regions along the coast of South America. Fish, birds, and marine mammals that depend upon the normally phytoplankton-rich waters often die in large numbers during El Ni±o. Images of sea surface temperature such as this help scientists to better monitor and ultimately understand the changes to Earth caused by events such as El Ni±o. Image credit: NASA

This illustration of Earth's sea surface temperature. Image credit: NASA

Earth's average surface temperature has gone up 1C since the late 19th century, and is on track — at current rates of CO2 emissions — to warm another two or three degrees by century's end.

The 2015 Paris Agreement calls for capping global warming at "well below" 2C, and 1.5C if possible.

The report's $1.8 trillion adaptation price tag for the period 2020-2030 is not an estimate of global needs, covering only warning systems and the four other areas identified.

The $7.1 trillion dividend is based on the World Bank calculation that the value of damage caused by climate change is increasing, averaged across the globe, at about 1.5 percent per year.

"If we delay mitigation any further, we will never be able to adapt sufficiently to keep humanity safe," said Christiana Figueres, a report commissioner and former head of the UN forum for climate change negotiations.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RakaZone Gaming | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Zero Kill Challenge Contest Winner| Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile Gameplay

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 03: RakaZone Gaming | Rishab Karanwal

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Climate Change

Urban poor face the brunt of climate change even if they don't contribute to it

Sep 05, 2019
Urban poor face the brunt of climate change even if they don't contribute to it
Greta Thunberg reaches New York to a staggering welcome following 3,000-mile journey by sailboat

Greta in New York

Greta Thunberg reaches New York to a staggering welcome following 3,000-mile journey by sailboat

Aug 29, 2019
Geoengineering is the fail-safe 'Plan B' that might help tackle climate change

Climate Change

Geoengineering is the fail-safe 'Plan B' that might help tackle climate change

Aug 28, 2019
Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Environment

Greenpeace 'Rainbow Warrior' ship stops coal cargo from being offloaded in Poland

Sep 10, 2019
Is climate change the only reason for flooding taking place in the Western Ghats

western ghats

Is climate change the only reason for flooding taking place in the Western Ghats

Aug 27, 2019
India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts

NewsTracker

India has long way to go on meeting climate goals, Narendra Modi's target 'unrealistic', say environmental experts

Aug 26, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Sep 06, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on the moon's surface

Sep 06, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Sep 06, 2019
ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

ISRO

ISRO 2019 roadmap: Chandrayaan-2, human spaceflight centre, astronaut training, SSLV

Sep 06, 2019