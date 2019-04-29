Monday, April 29, 2019Back to
National climate change emergency to be forcefully declared by UK's Labour party

After 11 day protest engineered by Greta Thunberg, UK opposition party to force vote in favour of climate change

Agence France-PresseApr 29, 2019 11:04:00 IST

Britain's opposition Labour Party is expected to force a vote this week to declare a national climate change emergency following the 11-day protests that gridlocked parts of central London.

"On Wednesday, the UK Parliament will have the chance to be the first in the world to declare an environment and climate emergency, which we hope will trigger a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the world," Corbyn said late Saturday.

He will demand that the country takes action to help avoid more than 1.5 degrees centigrade of warming, requiring global emissions to be cut by almost half of 2010 levels by 2030.

National climate change emergency to be forcefully declared by UKs Labour party

People protesting and creating awareness of climate change in London. Image Credit: Flickr

Corbyn said on Saturday that the recent protest was "a massive and necessary wake-up call" that demanded "rapid and dramatic action".

Environmentalists used festive but highly disruptive rallies to focus global attention on climate change, bringing parts of London to a standstill.

The entire campaign saw police make 1,130 arrests and press charges against 69 people.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist behind the new wave of protests, called it "a great first step". "We can not solve an emergency without treating it as an emergency," she added

