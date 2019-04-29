Agence France-Presse

Britain's opposition Labour Party is expected to force a vote this week to declare a national climate change emergency following the 11-day protests that gridlocked parts of central London.

"On Wednesday, the UK Parliament will have the chance to be the first in the world to declare an environment and climate emergency, which we hope will trigger a wave of action from parliaments and governments around the world," Corbyn said late Saturday.

He will demand that the country takes action to help avoid more than 1.5 degrees centigrade of warming, requiring global emissions to be cut by almost half of 2010 levels by 2030.

Corbyn said on Saturday that the recent protest was "a massive and necessary wake-up call" that demanded "rapid and dramatic action".

Environmentalists used festive but highly disruptive rallies to focus global attention on climate change, bringing parts of London to a standstill.

The entire campaign saw police make 1,130 arrests and press charges against 69 people.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate activist behind the new wave of protests, called it "a great first step". "We can not solve an emergency without treating it as an emergency," she added

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.