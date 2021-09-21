Tuesday, September 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's VIPER lunar rover to land at the edge of Nobile crater on the Moon’s South Pole

According to NASA, astronauts will "follow in VIPER’s wheel prints and land at the lunar South Pole” when they return to the Moon after the Apollo mission.


FP TrendingSep 21, 2021 15:46:59 IST

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) upcoming Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) will land at the Moon’s South Pole, near the western edge of the Nobile Crater. VIPER, a part of the Artemis mission, is expected to launch by late 2023. The mission aims to map and explore the South Pole’s surface and subsurface for water and other resources.

The rover will take off for its destination in a SpaceX Falcon-Heavy rocket by Astrobotic’s Griffin lander under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services initiative of NASA.

Illustration of NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) on the surface of the Moon Credits: NASA Ames/Daniel Rutter

Illustration of NASA's Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) on the surface of the Moon
Credits: NASA Ames/Daniel Rutter

The planned landing site of the VIPER is of significant interest to scientists. The Moon’s South Pole is one of the coldest areas in our solar system, with no prior lunar missions having explored the region. As per Daniel Andrews, project manager of VIPER, the rover will venture into uncharted territory for hypotheses and revealing critical data for future space exploration.

The area has been explorer to date using only remote sensing instruments including the ones installed on the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite and NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The data from these instruments have helped scientists glean that potential reserves of ice and other resources exist in the shadowed areas near the Moon’s poles.

An impact crater, the Nobile Crater came into existence through a collision with another smaller celestial body. The crater allows ice to exist as it is almost permanently covered in shadows. The perimeter of the Nobile crater is surrounded by smaller, more accessible craters that would provide VIPER with ideal locations in its investigation.

According to Thomas Zurbuchen, associate administrator for science at NASA Headquarters, the data sent by the rover would be crucial to future Artemis missions, as well as “scientists around the world with further insight into our Moon’s cosmic origin, evolution, and history”. He added that the rover would also improve understanding of the lunar environment in previously unexplored areas.

The VIPER team also plans to figure out how resources such as frozen water arrived on the celestial body in the first place. The team also plans to identify how they were preserved for billions of years, how they escape, and where they end up.

The rover will use a number of instruments such as Regolith and Ice Drill for Exploring New Terrains (TRIDENT) hammer drill, the Near-Infrared Volatiles Spectrometer System (NIRVSS), the Mass Spectrometer Observing Lunar Operations (MSolo) instrument and the Neutron Spectrometer System (NSS) to glean data from the surface of the Moon.

According to NASA, astronauts will "follow in VIPER’s wheel prints and land at the lunar South Pole” when they return to the Moon after the Apollo mission.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

SpaceX capsule with its first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down in Atlantic

Sep 19, 2021
SpaceX capsule with its first all-civilian orbital crew splashes down in Atlantic
Inspiration4 launches successfully: Here are five things you need to know about the all-civilian mission

inspiration4

Inspiration4 launches successfully: Here are five things you need to know about the all-civilian mission

Sep 16, 2021
SpaceX tourists interact with actor Tom Cruise while orbiting the Earth, give update on space flight

NewsTracker

SpaceX tourists interact with actor Tom Cruise while orbiting the Earth, give update on space flight

Sep 18, 2021
Here are the eight space tourism options that will give you a taste for the unknown

space tourism

Here are the eight space tourism options that will give you a taste for the unknown

Sep 13, 2021
Inspiration4 crew tell us what it is like to live in SpaceX's Crew Dragon for three days while orbiting Earth

inspiration4

Inspiration4 crew tell us what it is like to live in SpaceX's Crew Dragon for three days while orbiting Earth

Sep 20, 2021
Sending four civilian into orbit, Inspiration4 mission will bring space tourism one step closer to reality

inspiration4

Sending four civilian into orbit, Inspiration4 mission will bring space tourism one step closer to reality

Sep 15, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021