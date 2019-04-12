Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

NASA's calendar presently calls for a new spacesuit prototype to be delivered to NASA by 2023 — to test.

Press Trust of IndiaApr 12, 2019 11:27:46 IST

In the shadow of the Rocky Mountains, Alan Campbell, a project manager for space systems at the famed Draper Laboratory that built the computer which took astronauts to the Moon 50 years ago, is waiting for news from NASA.

His firm has continued to specialize in the advanced technology required for space travel and is a natural candidate to help the US space agency in its quest to return to the Moon by 2024 — once final requests for proposals go out.

"We don't know when those are going to be because NASA is all thrown into a loop right now," Campbell told AFP from Draper's booth at the 35th Space Symposium, which is being held in Colorado Springs.

"They're still trying to figure it out," he said. "We can't really work on their problems until they tell us, 'These are the problems we want people to work on.'"

It's a similar wait for hundreds of other companies, ranging from aerospace giants to the most specialized of sub-contractors, many of whom are at the annual space industry event.

NASAs return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine. Reuters

Until 26 March last year, American boots were set to return to the Moon in 2028 following the last such mission by Apollo 17 in 1972.

Last month though, the administration of President Donald Trump said it was speeding up that timetable by a full four years, throwing NASA into overdrive.

The first problem is linked to the super heavy rocket required for the lunar mission, the skyscraper-sized Space Launch System (SLS).

Boeing, the prime contractor, is years behind and isn't certain it will be ready for its first test flight, without humans, in 2020.

At its booth, the US aerospace giant had relegated a model of the SLS to a corner.

Europeans await anxiously

The Orion capsule that will transport the astronauts, built by competitor Lockheed Martin, should be ready, program manager Michael Hawes assures AFP, and it will be delivered in January to the Kennedy Space Center.

Lockheed Martin has proudly displayed a lifesize model of the Orion outside the conference hall.

But walking on the Moon will require more than a rocket and a capsule: NASA wants to assemble a mini-station in lunar orbit, called the Gateway, where the astronauts will make a stop-over before their descent to the lunar surface.

A NASA exhibitor discusses the features of a rocket with members of the US military during the 35th Space Symposium in Colorado, the largest space trade show in the world. Image: AFP.

A NASA exhibitor discusses the features of a rocket with members of the US military during the 35th Space Symposium in Colorado, the largest space trade show in the world. Image: AFP.

Sierra Nevada Corporation envisions an inflatable space habitat to house the astronauts while in moon-orbit.

At this stage, the company does not know when NASA wants it delivered.

Kimberly Schwandt, a spokeswoman for the company, is unperturbed. "Whatever NASA decides for the timetable, we are ready and willing," she said at the company's booth.

Europeans are also here in large numbers and ready to pitch in with a communications module.

"Technically, we know that we can do it," said Johann-Dietrich Worner, director general of the European Space Agency (ESA). "And we hope that we can do it in time.

"It depends a little bit also on the calendar of the Americans," Worner said.

The heads of European space agencies attending the symposium told NASA chief Jim Bridenstine they need a plan to be finalized before the fall because the ESA budget will be approved in November.

"I'd be happy to make a trip out to Europe in order to give their political leadership the assurances necessary," said Bridenstine, aware that Trump's abrupt shift in the Moon timetable was done without consultation with international partners.

NASA's Kennedy Spaceflight Centre. Image: Reuters.

NASA's Kennedy Spaceflight Centre. Image: Reuters.

Loosen NASA bureaucracy

The most urgent priority, according to industry executives, is for NASA to come up with the full requirements for the lander that would take the astronauts from the Gateway to the Moon.

Some of the more experienced firms caution that it may already be too late to build one in keeping with the accelerated timetable.

"We need to be bending metal next year, which means tooling already has to be in house," said Rob Chambers, director of Human Space Exploration Strategy at Lockheed Martin Space. "And I hope somebody ordered a bunch of aluminium."

Others warned that NASA will need to loosen its legendary bureaucracy to move things ahead.

Lookheed Martin's Hawes, the Orion program manager, pointed to development of the capsule to illustrate the point.

"Just to give you an example, on the Orion program we have 400 regularly scheduled meetings a week between the NASA team and the Lockheed Martin team," Hawes said. "Does that speak urgency to you?"

Another issue is spacesuits.

"If you're going to do something on the Moon, you need spacesuits," said The Aerospace Corporation's Dean Eppler, who has spent 20 years testing prototypes. NASA's current calendar calls for delivery of a new spacesuit prototype to NASA in 2023 — for testing.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Yeddyurappa of BJP says his party will sweep polls with 300-plus seats


Top Stories

latest videos

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream


also see

NASA

NASA's condemnation of India blasting a satellite in low orbit is out of line and absurd

Apr 02, 2019
NASA's condemnation of India blasting a satellite in low orbit is out of line and absurd
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft gears up for its historic moon landing 12 April

Apr 11, 2019
NASA's planned moon landing in 2024 is definitely headed to the South Pole

Moon Mission

NASA's planned moon landing in 2024 is definitely headed to the South Pole

Apr 03, 2019
Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Space Station

Space Station covered in as much bacteria, fungi as gyms, hospitals on Earth: NASA

Apr 08, 2019
Real space wars are more about stealth rather than aggressive negotiations

Space wars

Real space wars are more about stealth rather than aggressive negotiations

Apr 11, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019