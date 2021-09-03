Friday, September 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Perseverance rover might've succeeded in collecting a piece of Martian rock

NASA plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the 2030s, where scientists will be able to conduct more detailed analysis that might confirm there was microbial life.


Agence France-PresseSep 03, 2021 10:44:38 IST

NASA's Perseverance rover succeeded in its second attempt to scoop up a piece of Martian rock for future analysis by scientists on Earth -- probably.

Its first effort earlier this month failed after the rock was too crumbly to withstand the robot's drill, but data received late on 1 September indicates the process worked this time around.

The drill hole from Perseverance’s second sample-collection attempt can be seen, in this composite of two images taken on Sept. 1, by one of the rover’s navigation cameras. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The drill hole from Perseverance’s second sample-collection attempt can be seen, in this composite of two images taken on Sept. 1, by one of the rover’s navigation cameras.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The US space agency said Thursday it remains a little uncertain, because images taken after the rover's arm completed sample acquisition were inconclusive due to poor sunlight conditions.

More images taken under better lighting are expected back by Saturday.

"The team determined a location, and selected and cored a viable and scientifically valuable rock," Jennifer Trosper, project manager at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, said in a statement.

"We will work through this small hiccup with the lighting conditions in the images and remain encouraged that there is sample in this tube."

The target was a briefcase-sized rock nicknamed "Rochette" from a ridgeline that is half a mile (900 meters) long.

This 1 September image from NASA’s Perseverance rover shows a sample tube with its cored-rock contents inside. The bronze-colored outer-ring is the coring bit. The lighter-colored inner-ring is the open end of the tube, and inside is a rock core sample slightly thicker than a pencil. In a later image, the rock sample was not clearly evident inside the tube. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

This 1 September image from NASA’s Perseverance rover shows a sample tube with its cored-rock contents inside. The bronze-colored outer-ring is the coring bit. The lighter-colored inner-ring is the open end of the tube, and inside is a rock core sample slightly thicker than a pencil. In a later image, the rock sample was not clearly evident inside the tube.
Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS

Perseverance, NASA's latest Mars rover, landed on the planet's Jezero crater -- the site on an ancient lake -- in February on a mission to search for signs of ancient microbial life.

Its turret-mounted scientific instruments are able to determine chemical and mineral composition and look for organic matter, as well as better characterize the planet's geological processes.

It uses a drill and a hollow coring bit at the end of its 7-foot-long (2-meter-long) robotic arm to extract samples slightly thicker than a pencil, which it stores under its belly.

NASA plans a mission to bring around 30 samples back to Earth in the 2030s, where scientists will be able to conduct more detailed analysis that might confirm there was microbial life.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

No Scope Snipers Only Challenge | 1Up In The House S2E11

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10

Final Circle 1v3 | 1Up In The House S2E10


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Zhurong rover

China's Zhurong rover completes initial mission, will continue to explore Mars

Aug 24, 2021
China's Zhurong rover completes initial mission, will continue to explore Mars
Researchers find Mars' snow has dust mixed into it, could melt into water

mars

Researchers find Mars' snow has dust mixed into it, could melt into water

Aug 26, 2021
These five impressive geological structures in our solar system will blow your mind

solar system

These five impressive geological structures in our solar system will blow your mind

Aug 27, 2021
NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch

blue origin

NASA to test out new tech on Blue Origin’s latest New Shepard launch

Aug 26, 2021
NASA develops technique for predicting space radiation exposure in future missions

space radiation

NASA develops technique for predicting space radiation exposure in future missions

Aug 24, 2021
Astroscale successfully demonstrated its space junk collection satellite can clear orbital debris

Astroscale

Astroscale successfully demonstrated its space junk collection satellite can clear orbital debris

Aug 27, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021