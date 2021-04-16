Friday, April 16, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft leaves a mess on asteroid while making its return to Earth

A depression is visible where Osiris-Rex penetrated the asteroid’s surface. Boulders were hurled by the pressurised nitrogen gas that was fired at the ground to churn up material for vacuuming, and by the spacecraft’s getaway thruster.


The Associated PressApr 16, 2021 11:45:43 IST

A NASA spacecraft left a mess at an asteroid when it grabbed a load of rubble last year for its return to Earth, new pictures revealed on Thursday.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft made one final flyby of asteroid Bennu on 7 April to take photos of the disturbance left by October’s sample collection.

A depression is visible where Osiris-Rex penetrated the asteroid’s surface. Boulders were hurled by the pressurised nitrogen gas that was fired at the ground to churn up material for vacuuming, and by the spacecraft’s getaway thruster. One 1-ton boulder was flung an estimated 40 feet (12 metres).

The Osiris-Rex team meticulously plotted the final flyover to ensure the best shots. The pictures were taken around noontime to avoid shadows and better see the changes on Bennu’s rocky surface.

“These observations were not in the original mission plan, so we were excited to go back and document what we did,” the University of Arizona’s Dathon Golish said in a statement.

Osiris-Rex will depart Bennu’s vicinity next month and head back toward Earth with its precious 2-pound (1-kilogram) sample load. It’s due to arrive in 2023.

The solar-orbiting, carbon-rich asteroid is 182 million miles (293 million kilometres) from Earth. By studying pieces of it, scientists hope to better understand how our solar system’s planets formed and how people should react if an asteroid endangers Earth.

***

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The Associated Press is solely responsible for all content.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Space station

Two cosmonauts, one astronaut arrive at the International Space Station

Apr 13, 2021
Two cosmonauts, one astronaut arrive at the International Space Station
Hit by coronavirus pandemic, museums sell treasured works amid criticism about betraying cultural missions

Hit by coronavirus pandemic, museums sell treasured works amid criticism about betraying cultural missions

Apr 05, 2021
Nigeria's social satirist Julius Agbaje uses a skilled, confrontational style to critique brutality, hypocrisy

Nigeria's social satirist Julius Agbaje uses a skilled, confrontational style to critique brutality, hypocrisy

Apr 06, 2021
In New York, some Orthodox Jews contemplate leaving their community amid lockdown, being isolated from their families

In New York, some Orthodox Jews contemplate leaving their community amid lockdown, being isolated from their families

Apr 06, 2021
Portugal reopens museums, cafe terraces two months after tightening COVID-19 curbs; concert halls likely to open in May

Portugal reopens museums, cafe terraces two months after tightening COVID-19 curbs; concert halls likely to open in May

Apr 06, 2021
Africa's biggest film festival rescheduled for October; social distancing, smaller audiences to be prioritised

Africa's biggest film festival rescheduled for October; social distancing, smaller audiences to be prioritised

Apr 08, 2021

science

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021
Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

SciTech Research

Scientists in India, Sri Lanka to collaborate on a range of science, technology research themes

Apr 15, 2021
Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Microplastics

Microplastics circulating in the atmosphere are causing 'plastification' of the world: Study

Apr 14, 2021