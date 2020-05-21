Thursday, May 21, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft gets extra time to prepare for it long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu

The spacecraft will attempt its first sample collection on 20 October and is equipped to do it three times if necessary.


FP TrendingMay 21, 2020 15:36:12 IST

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft is all set for its long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu’s surface. The first sample collecting attempt is expected on 20 October.

Speaking about the mission, Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA’s associate administrator for science, has said that the OSIRIS-REx has highlighted the core essence of exploration by persevering through unexpected challenges.

“That spirit has led them to the cusp of the prize we all are waiting for – securing a sample of an asteroid to bring home to Earth, and I’m very excited to follow them through the home stretch,” Zurbuchen said.

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft gets extra time to prepare for it long-awaited touchdown on asteroid Bennu

This illustration shows NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft descending towards asteroid Bennu to collect a sample of the asteroid’s surface. Image Credits: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

NASA lists OSIRIS-REx's achievements as discovering Bennu’s rugged and active surface and entering the closest-ever orbit around a planetary body. Last month, the mission brought the spacecraft 213 feet from the asteroid’s surface as part of its first sample collection rehearsal.

According to a report in CNET, the Touch-and-Go (TAG) sample collection drive will see OSIRIS-REx contacting the asteroid Bennu for five seconds. The spacecraft will fire off a charge to shake up the surface of the celestial body and then collect a sample before backing away to safety.

While the spacecraft is equipped to do it three times if necessary, NASA hopes it will be successful in the first attempt itself.

NASA says due to the COVID-19 constraints and after the intense preparation for the first rehearsal, the OSIRIS-REx mission has decided to give its team some additional time to prepare for the final rehearsal and the sample collection event. Subsequently, the second rehearsal and first sample collection attempt will get two extra months for planning.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Birth of Planets

Formation of pair of baby planets around their parent star captured in remarkable first

May 20, 2020
Formation of pair of baby planets around their parent star captured in remarkable first
Astronomers find planetary maternity ward, 520 light-years from Earth and watch as a planet is born

planet's birth

Astronomers find planetary maternity ward, 520 light-years from Earth and watch as a planet is born

May 21, 2020
NASA purchases additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency for over $90 million

NASA

NASA purchases additional Soyuz seat from Russian space agency for over $90 million

May 15, 2020
NASA renames its next-generation space telescope — WFIRST — after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

space telescope

NASA renames its next-generation space telescope — WFIRST — after ‘Mother of Hubble’ Nancy Grace Roman

May 21, 2020
Along with SpaceX's Starlink, six earth imaging satellites — SkySats — will also be launched

SpaceX

Along with SpaceX's Starlink, six earth imaging satellites — SkySats — will also be launched

May 18, 2020
Shrouded in Darkness: US military launches its sixth uncrewed plane into orbit while its purpose remains a mystery

space force

Shrouded in Darkness: US military launches its sixth uncrewed plane into orbit while its purpose remains a mystery

May 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020