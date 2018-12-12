Wednesday, December 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's OSIRIS-REx finds tiny asteroid Bennu rich in moisture, scattered with rocks

Scientists think Bennu is a leftover from the beginning of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago.

The Associated Press Dec 12, 2018 14:49 PM IST

NASA’s first look at a tiny asteroid shows the space rock is moister and studded with boulders than originally thought.

Scientists on 10 December released the first morsels of data collected since their spacecraft Osiris-Rex hooked up last week with the asteroid Bennu, which is only about three blocks wide and weighs about 80 million tons (73 million metric tons). Bennu regularly crosses Earth’s orbit and will come perilously close in about 150 years.

There’s no liquid water on the asteroid, but there’s plenty of it in the form of wet clay. Project scientist Dante Lauretta of the University of Arizona said the blueish space rock is “a little more rugged of an environment than we expected” with hundreds of 33-foot (10 meters) boulders, instead of just one or two.

This image of asteroid Bennu is made from 12 PolyCam images collected on 2 December by OSIRIS-REx from a distance of 24 kilometers. Image: University of Arizona

This image of asteroid Bennu is made from 12 PolyCam images collected on 2 December by OSIRIS-REx from a distance of 24 kilometers. Image: University of Arizona

There’s also a bigger 16-foot (50-meter) boulder on Bennu, which looks like two cones put together with a bulge on its waistline.

“There’s evidence of liquid water in Bennu’s past,” said NASA scientist Amy Simon. “This is great news. This is a surprise.”

Scientists think Bennu is a leftover from the beginning of the solar system 4.5 billion years ago when planets tried to form and some failed. Lauretta said it looks like Bennu was once a chunk of a bigger asteroid that probably had water in it.

When Osiris-Rex starts orbiting Bennu in January — no easy feat since its gravity is 100,000 times less than Earth’s — it will be the smallest object that a human-made spacecraft has circled.

Scientists will spend a year scouting the space rock for a good location and then in 2020 it will dive close to the surface and a robotic arm will shoot nitrogen puffs into the soil and collect grains of dirt.

Those asteroid bits will be returned to Earth in 2023.

The $800 million Osiris-Rex mission began with a 2016 launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Its odometer read 1.2 billion miles (2 billion kilometres) as of last week. Both the spacecraft and asteroid’s names come from Egyptian mythology. Osiris is the god of the afterlife, while Bennu represents the heron and creation.

tags



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9
All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

also see

NASA

NASA spacecraft designed to bring samples from asteroid Bennu to Earth on course

Nov 30, 2018

OSIRIS-Rex

NASA's OSIRIS-REx lands on Bennu in agency's first asteroid sample-return mission

Dec 04, 2018

Water on Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx probe finds evidence of water on its target asteroid Bennu

Dec 11, 2018

Asteroid

Huge asteroid 40 to 90 feet in length heading towards Earth today says NASA

Dec 03, 2018

Soyuz rocket

Soyuz rocket to launch space travellers to space station, weeks after mishap

Dec 02, 2018

NewsTracker

NASA's to launch VISIONS-2 mission on 4 December; sounding rocket will investigate Earth's leaky atmosphere

Dec 02, 2018

science

Environment

Indian 'Help Us Green' wins UN Award for recycling temple waste, empowering women

Dec 12, 2018

InSight Selfie

NASA’s InSight lander snaps its selfie on Mars using its robotic arm from above

Dec 12, 2018

Geology

Earth's climate by year 2150 will compare to the climate 50 million years ago

Dec 12, 2018

Interstellar Voyager

NASA’s Voyager 2 leaves heliosphere, enters interstellar space 41 years after launch

Dec 12, 2018