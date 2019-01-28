Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft beams clearer image of Ultima Thule

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft beams clearer image of Ultima Thule shows more of a snowman

The Associated Press Jan 28, 2019 13:08:11 IST

The space snowman visited by NASA on New Year’s Day is pitted all over and has a bright “collar” between its two fused spheres.

Ultima Thule

Ultima Thule

These are the newest details to emerge about Ultima Thule, the most distant object ever explored.

A close-up picture taken by NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft right before closest approach on Jan. 1, and released Thursday, shows lots of little pits on Ultima Thule. They’re less than a half-mile (0.7 kilometers) across. There’s also a much bigger, circular depression on the smaller lobe, considered the snowman’s head. Scientists don’t know if these are impact craters or sinkholes.

Categorized as a contact binary, the approximately 20-mile-long (32-kilometer-long), reddish Ultima Thule has both light and dark patterns. The brightest spot is where the two lobes connect. Scientists say the varied shading may help explain how the ancient object was formed, as the solar system was emerging 4.5 billion years ago.

Lead scientist Alan Stern of Southwest Research Institute promises even better pictures during the next month. It will take almost two years for New Horizons to transmit all the data from the flyby, 4 billion miles (6.4 billion kilometers) away.

At such a vast distance, it takes more than six hours for radio signals to travel one way. New Horizons is already more than 19 million miles (30.5 million kilometers) beyond Ultima Thule.

Launched in 2006, the spacecraft became the first visitor to the dwarf planet Pluto in 2015. Ultima Thule was its second target. A third destination — even deeper inside the so-called Kuiper Belt on the frozen fringes of our solar system — could be possible in the 2020s.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Tumbling Snowman

Light, camera, tumble! NASA releases film of space snowman captured by New Horizons

Jan 16, 2019

NASA

NASA's Opportunity rover silently marks 15th Anniversary of its touchdown on Mars

Jan 26, 2019

Saturn

Saturn spent almost an entire existence solo, before getting its stunning rings

Jan 18, 2019

NASA

Mice flown to ISS will help understand the process of ageing in space and on Earth

Jan 16, 2019

Rainfall on Titan

NASA's Cassini catches glimpses of fresh rainfall on Saturn's biggest moon, Titan

Jan 18, 2019

NASA

NASA set to collaborate with China's space agency on lunar landing research

Jan 20, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019