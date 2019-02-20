Wednesday, February 20, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA’s Mars lander InSight to beam back daily reports on the red planet's weather

NASA’s Curiosity rover also gives weather updates, while roaming around Mars about 340 miles away.

The Associated Press Feb 20, 2019 16:17:19 IST

And now for the weather on Mars: NASA’s newest lander is offering daily reports on the red planet’s frigid winter.

Starting 19 February, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is posting the highs and lows online, along with wind speed and atmospheric pressure from the InSight lander.

InSight is the newest Mars weather service. Image: NASA

InSight is the newest Mars weather service. Image: NASA

On Sunday, InSight recorded a high of 2 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 17 Celsius) and a low of minus 138 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 95 Celsius). Compare that with Sunday’s coldest U.S. temperature: minus 27 degrees (minus 3 Celsius) in Taylor Park, Colorado.

Scientists need to know the local Mars weather to determine if InSight’s seismometer is registering real marsquakes or simply wind or pressure changes.

InSight landed near the Mars equator in November. NASA’s Curiosity rover also gives weather updates, while roaming around Mars about 340 miles (550 kilometres) away.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban centres?


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
Private video

Private video
Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control

Pro Tips with Mortal | Episode 1 | 4-Fingers Claw Control
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

also see

CubeSats

Tiny Cubesats fall silent beyond Mars after proving their new space tech works

Feb 07, 2019

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Opportunity Rover

NASA pulls the plug on Opportunity Rover after an epic 15-year Mars mission

Feb 14, 2019

Mars Rover

NASA set to pull the plug on its Opportunity rover, silent for 8 months on Mars

Feb 13, 2019

NASA in Space

NASA plans to send people to the Moon to stay, never leave space unmanned again

Feb 11, 2019

Scott Kelly

Year in space puts astronaut's immune system on high alert, changes gene activity

Feb 17, 2019

science

Mars Geology

Liquid water lake on Mars may need an underground volcano to keep it from freezing

Feb 20, 2019

Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is spreading much faster than previously thought: Study

Feb 20, 2019

Next Billion Prize

Four Indian education tech startups to compete for Next Billion EdTech Prize

Feb 20, 2019

Agriculture

Four-day Agri-Science Congress to discuss farming tech kicks off in Delhi today

Feb 20, 2019