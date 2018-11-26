Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Mars InSight lander due to arrive on the Red Planet's surface tonight

People from around the world will be able to watch the event live on NASA Television,

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 26, 2018 07:51 AM IST

US-based space agency NASA's Mars InSight lander, due to arrive on the Red planet's surface on Monday night, may teach us more about Earth.

A 5D image of InSight on Mars. Image: NASA

A 5D image of InSight on Mars. Image: NASA

It is going to use seismometers to study the planet's interior so we can learn more about how it formed and why it's so different from Earth, BBC reported on Sunday.

In less than two days, NASA is landing on Mars with NASA InSight! Thank you to the NASA workforce... Let's get this done and start the next phase!, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted on Saturday.

InSight will hit the top of the Martian atmosphere at 19,800 kilometres per hour (kph) and slow down to eight kph -- about human jogging speed -- before its three legs touch down on Martian soil.

That extreme deceleration has to happen in just under seven minutes.

"There's a reason engineers call landing on Mars 'seven minutes of terror'," Rob Grover, InSight's entry, descent and landing (EDL) lead, based at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, has said in a statement.

"We can't joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-programme into the spacecraft. We've spent years testing our plans, learning from other Mars landings and studying all the conditions Mars can throw at us.

"And we're going to stay vigilant till InSight settles into its home in the Elysium Planitia region," Grover said.

Launched on May 5, Mars Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport (InSight) lander marks NASA's first Mars landing since the Curiosity rover in 2012.

The landing will kick off a two-year mission in which InSight will become the first spacecraft to study Mars' deep interior.

Its data will also help scientists understand the formation of all rocky worlds, including our own.

About 80 live viewing events for the public to watch the InSight landing will take place around the world. It will be at 1.30 a.m. on Tuesday in India.

People from around the world will be able to watch the event live on NASA Television, the agency's website and social media platforms, including on YouTube.

tags



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

also see

CubeSats

NASA InSight's tiny sattelite companions gear up for their biggest test yet Monday

Nov 23, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

NASA InSight

NASA's InSight spacecraft is on track for landing on Mars on 26 November

Nov 22, 2018

NASA InSight landing

Here's where you can watch NASA InSight's touch down on Mars on 26 November

Nov 14, 2018

Mars InSight

NASA's InSight Mars mission's six minutes of terror: Here's what we can expect

Nov 24, 2018

Man on Mars

NASA to put humans on Mars within 25 years, despite tech and medical hurdles

Nov 16, 2018

science

Climate change

Climate change will cost US hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century

Nov 25, 2018

nano-grenades

Chemists develop unique nano-grenades to help fight cancer and other diseases

Nov 25, 2018

Elephant

An elephant-sized mammal cousin lived alongside dinosaurs 205 mn years ago

Nov 25, 2018

Climate Correction

Researchers called out on wrong data in study about how fast oceans are warming

Nov 24, 2018