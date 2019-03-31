Sunday, March 31, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Mars Helicopter clears flight tests and is ready for Red Planet journey

The NASA Mars helicopter is scheduled to reach the surface of the Red Planet in February 2021.

Press Trust of IndiaMar 31, 2019 19:21:23 IST

NASA's Mars Helicopter, designed to fly in thin atmosphere and low gravity, has successfully completed flight tests and is prepared for its journey to the Red Planet scheduled to take off in 2020, the US space agency said.

Weighing in at no more than 1.8 kilograms, the helicopter is a technology demonstration project currently going through the rigorous verification process certifying it for Mars.

NASAs Mars Helicopter clears flight tests and is ready for Red Planet journey

A computer generated render of NASA Mars Helicopter. Image: NASA

The majority of the testing the flight model is going through had to do with demonstrating how it can operate on Mars, including how it performs at Mars-like temperatures, NASA said in a statement.

The helicopter has to function in extremely cold temperatures, including nights with temperatures as low as minus 90 degrees Celsius.

The helicopter is scheduled to reach the surface of the Red Planet in February 2021, when the firmly nestled under the belly of the Mars 2020 rover.

A few months later, it will be deployed and test flights will begin - the first from the surface of another world, NASA said.

"Gearing up for that first flight on Mars, we have logged over 75 minutes of flying time with an engineering model, which was a close approximation of our helicopter," said MiMi Aung, project manager for the Mars Helicopter at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the US.

"But this recent test of the flight model was the real deal. This is our helicopter bound for Mars. We needed to see that it worked as advertised," said Aung.

While flying helicopters is commonplace here on Earth, flying hundreds of millions of kilometers away in the thin Martian atmosphere is something else entirely.

Creating the right conditions for testing here on Earth presents its own set of challenges.

"The Martian atmosphere is only about one per cent the density of Earth's," said Aung.

"Our test flights could have similar atmospheric density here on Earth - if you put your airfield 30,480 meters up. So you can't go somewhere and find that. You have to make it," she said.

The team created a vacuum that sucks out all the nitrogen, oxygen and other gases from the air inside the mammoth cylinder. In their place the team injected carbon dioxide, the chief ingredient of Mars' atmosphere.

"Getting our helicopter into an extremely thin atmosphere is only part of the challenge," said Teddy Tzanetos, test conductor for the Mars Helicopter at JPL.

"To truly simulate flying on Mars we have to take away two-thirds of Earth's gravity, because Mars' gravity is that much weaker," said Tzanetos.

The team accomplished this with a gravity offload system -- a motorised lanyard attached to the top of the helicopter to provide an uninterrupted tug equivalent to two-thirds of Earth's gravity.

The Mars Helicopter's first flight was followed up by a second in the vacuum chamber the following day. Logging a total of one minute of flight time at an altitude of five centimetres, more than 1,500 individual pieces of carbon fiber, flight-grade aluminum, silicon, copper, foil and foam have proven that they can work together as a cohesive unit.

"The next time we fly, we fly on Mars," said Aung.

The Mars Helicopter will launch as a technology demonstrator with the Mars 2020 rover on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket in July 2020 from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida. It is expected to reach Mars in February 2021.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Benelli TRK 502 Review

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Unboxing the AirTamer: A travel air purifier that "repels" pollutants, cold & flu!

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

How to perform a Clutch in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 10

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Running 101 with 'Fit Girl' Ayesha Billimoria | What The App

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

Huawei Mate X first look: The future of smartphones unfolds (and folds)

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science


also see

NASA

US to speed up NASA's astronaut missions to the Moon with a target of 2024

Mar 27, 2019
US to speed up NASA's astronaut missions to the Moon with a target of 2024
NASA's Mars 2020 mission to test a helicopter in addition to rover on Red Planet

Mars Helicopter

NASA's Mars 2020 mission to test a helicopter in addition to rover on Red Planet

Mar 25, 2019
NASA releases a pair of shots of two asteroids clicked by the Hubble Telescope

Asteroid

NASA releases a pair of shots of two asteroids clicked by the Hubble Telescope

Mar 29, 2019
ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Moon Missions

ISRO's Chandrayaan-2, Israel's Beresheet to carry NASA instruments to the moon

Mar 26, 2019
Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Climate Change

Fastest shrinking glacier in Greenland appears to be growing back again, NASA finds

Mar 26, 2019
NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Space rocks

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission finds asteroid Bennu spinning faster and faster over time

Mar 18, 2019

science

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

DRDO

India's Mission Shakti demonstration generated debris field of 'space junk'

Mar 29, 2019
Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Doctoral Research

Kerala Central University professor Meena Pillai resigns protesting HRD diktat saying PhD only in 'national priority' areas

Mar 29, 2019
All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

NewsTracker

All you need to know about India's Mission Shakti A-SAT test: 5,000-km range Agni-V missile launched from Odisha

Mar 28, 2019
Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Low-Earth Orbit

Mission Shakti: What is Low-Earth orbit? What use is it to space-faring nations like India?

Mar 27, 2019