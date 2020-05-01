Thursday, July 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Mars 2020 helicopter is named 'Ingenuity' by Alabama high school teen

Vaneeza Rupani came up with the name ‘Ingenuity’ during NASA’s ‘Name the Rover’ essay contest.


FP TrendingJul 30, 2020 14:47:50 IST

A high school student in the US state of Alabama beat 28,000 others in an essay writing competition to win the honour of naming NASA’s first Mars helicopter.

The junior at Tuscaloosa County High School in Northport, Vaneeza Rupani, came up with the name ‘Ingenuity’ during NASA’s ‘Name the Rover’ essay contest.

According to the space agency, Rupani wrote, “The ingenuity and brilliance of people working hard to overcome the challenges of interplanetary travel are what allow us all to experience the wonders of space exploration.”

NASAs Mars 2020 helicopter is named Ingenuity by Alabama high school teen

NASA's Mars mission will include a helicopter, Ingenuity and a rover, Perseverance. Image credit: NASA

“It was really cool I got to be a part of something like this,” Rupani told The Associated Press.

In March, NASA had announced that seventh-grader Alexander Mather's essay had earned him the honour of naming NASA’s Mars 2020 rover. The 13-year-old, who wants to get a degree in engineering or science and hopes to work at the space agency as an engineer, had named the rover ‘Perseverance’.

Having received a number of stellar essays, NASA says officials had to go back to submitted essays to choose a name for the helicopter. While the associate administrator of NASA's Science Mission Directorate, Thomas Zurbuchen had made the choice for the rover's name, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine chose the name for the helicopter.

Bridenstine posted about the same on Twitter. “I’m proud to name it Ingenuity…Ingenuity rarely gets far without perseverance, so it’s fitting it will ride on @NASAPersevere,” he wrote.

NASA's Perseverance rover and Ingenuity helicopter will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in July. They will land at Jezero Crater on Mars on 18 February 2021.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Shotguns & Snipers Match

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House Pochinki Hotdrop v2 | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Jul 30, 2020
NASA's Perseverance rover to Mars set for launch at 5.25 pm IST today: How to watch it live
Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Martian Moons

Why Mars' 'super weird' moons Phobos, Deimos have scientists confused and fascinated

Jul 29, 2020
Martian Megaripples: Shifting sand dunes in slow migration spotted on Mars for the first time

Ripples on Mars

Martian Megaripples: Shifting sand dunes in slow migration spotted on Mars for the first time

Jul 24, 2020
UAE's first interplanetary mission launches on 20 July – 'Hope' to be ninth active mission on Mars

Hope Probe

UAE's first interplanetary mission launches on 20 July – 'Hope' to be ninth active mission on Mars

Jul 20, 2020
Possibility of life higher below surface of Mars, space radiation may act as catalyst, study suggests

Life on Mars

Possibility of life higher below surface of Mars, space radiation may act as catalyst, study suggests

Jul 30, 2020
NASA's Perseverance rover will bring Mars rocks to Earth: Our greatest interplanetary circus act

perseverance rover

NASA's Perseverance rover will bring Mars rocks to Earth: Our greatest interplanetary circus act

Jul 29, 2020

science

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020
Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Space Radiation

Extreme fungus from Chernobyl under study for use in protective shields against space radiation

Jul 27, 2020