Thursday, February 07, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Kepler discovers new exoplanets that hint at how planets are formed

Newly discovered exoplanets with different densities may reveal a unique insight into worlds formation

Press Trust of India Feb 07, 2019 10:48:23 IST

Scientists have analysed two recently discovered exoplanets that have similar sizes but very different densities, and may offer a unique insight into how worlds are formed.

NASA Kepler

NASA Kepler

Kepler-107b and Kepler-107c have almost identical radii of 1.5 and 1.6 Earth radii, but their densities that are over twice as different, researchers said.

Scientists from Italy's National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) and the University of Bristol in the UK spent three years observing the exoplanetary system Kepler-107 via the Telescopio Nazionale Galileo in La Palma.

They gathered more than a hundred spectroscopic measurements of all four sub-Neptune mass planets in Kepler-107 -- named after the NASA Kepler space telescope that discovered the exoplanetary system five years ago.

Unlike Earth's relation to the Sun, the planets in the Kelper-107 system are much closer to each other and their host star (their equivalent of our sun). All of the planets have an orbital period of days as opposed to years.

It is not uncommon for the planet that is closest to the host star to be the densest due to heating and interaction with the host star which can cause atmosphere loss.

However, in the case of Kepler-107, the second planet, 107c, is denser than the first, 107b, according to a study published in the journal Nature Astronomy.

So much so that 107c contains in its core an iron mass fraction at least twice as large as that of 107b, indicating that at some point, 107c had a head-on high-speed giant collision with a protoplanet of the same mass or more collisions with multiple planets of a lower mass.

These impacts would have ripped off part of the rock and silicate mantle of Kepler-107c, suggesting that it is denser now than it was originally.

"Giant impacts are thought to have had a fundamental role in shaping our current solar system," said Zoe Leinhardt, a computational astrophysicist at University of Bristol.

"The moon is most likely the result of such an impact, Mercury's high density may be also, and Pluto's large satellite Charon was likely captured after a giant impact but until now, we hadn't found any evidence of giant impacts occurring in planetary systems outside of our own," said Leinhardt.

"If our hypothesis is correct, it would connect the general model we have for the formation of our solar system with a planetary system that is very different from our own," he said.

"With this discovery we have added another piece in the understanding of the origin of the extraordinary diversity in composition of small exoplanets," said Aldo Bonomo, researcher at INAF.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 3: Dynamo Gaming | Aditya Sawant | First Interview
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

also see

Solar Systems

Huge cosmic collision in an alien galaxy hints at a new theory in astronomy

Feb 05, 2019

Ultima Thule

NASA's New Horizons spacecraft beams clearer image of Ultima Thule

Jan 28, 2019

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

NASA Opportunity

NASA tries to reach Opportunity rover one last time before Martian winter sets in

Jan 31, 2019

NASA

NASA's Opportunity rover silently marks 15th Anniversary of its touchdown on Mars

Jan 26, 2019

NASA

Gigantic cavity under Antartic glacier indicates surge in rising sea levels: NASA

Jan 31, 2019

science

Bee's got Skills

Honey bees can solve math equations better than many humans can, study finds

Feb 07, 2019

Marine Habitats

Researchers voyage into Indian Ocean to find new species in unexplored depths

Feb 07, 2019

Magnetism

Magnet hitting trampoline covered with iron filings shows invisible field lines

Feb 06, 2019

Conservation

New Zealand's rare Hihi birds to be protected using eavesdropping technology

Feb 06, 2019