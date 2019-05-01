Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft has to postpone its cargo mission to space after NASA called it off.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 18:23:18 IST

On 29 April, NASA's International Space Station (ISS) faced a power outage in the Main Bus Switching Units (MBSU) that distributes power to two of the eight power channels on the station.

On 1 May, SpaceX Dragon craft filled with 5,500 pounds (almost 2,500 kg) cargo was supposed to launch to meet the crew in the ISS. However, due to the power failure, the launch has been postponed.

NASA tweeted out about the incident saying that they requested SpaceX to move off from the May 1 launch of their 17th commercial resupply mission to the Space Station while the teams work on the station's power system. Now, they are exploring a launch opportunity no earlier than 3 May.

NASAs International Space Station faces power outage, SpaceX cargo launch delayed

The International Space Station. Image credit: Wikipedia

The crew is working on getting the problem solved robotically that saves them from a spacewalk. All the crew are safe for now.

The SpaceX Dragon craft is capable of carrying both human beings as well as cargo, and it is a free-flying spacecraft.

On 22 April, the Dragon spacecraft faced an "anomaly" during engine tests. SpaceX remained mum while NASA released a statement saying that they were made aware of the incident.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

NASA

NASA's Christina Koch's stay to help understand effect of long term spaceflight on women

Apr 29, 2019
NASA's Christina Koch's stay to help understand effect of long term spaceflight on women
NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Astronuats

NASA astronaut Christina Koch to set record for longest a woman has spent in space

Apr 18, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule suffers an anomaly during its Florida engine test

Apr 21, 2019
SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

SpaceX

SpaceX Crew Dragon faces serious issues on launchpad despite successful test launch

Apr 22, 2019
Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Space Robots

Astrobees: NASA sends a pair of floating robot assistants to the space station

Apr 19, 2019
SpaceX and NASA close ranks after the mystery crew capsule incident as details remain scant

SpaceX

SpaceX and NASA close ranks after the mystery crew capsule incident as details remain scant

Apr 26, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019