Monday, October 05, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Hubble telescope captures an exploding star 70-million light-years from Earth

The supernova was observed by Hubble astronomers to “precisely measure the expansion rate of the universe”.


FP TrendingOct 05, 2020 16:56:34 IST

NASA’s Hubble telescope has captured a supernova from a nearby galaxy as it shone brighter than other stars before fading out completely. Now astronomers have stitched together the consecutive photos taken over a year in a time-lapse sequence. The supernova 2018gv was first detected in mid-January by amateur astronomer Koichi Itagaki, said NASA. A few weeks later, in February, Hubble began observing the supernova. The supernova is located in the spiral galaxy NGC 2525, which is 70 million light-years away from Earth.

The supernova was observed by Hubble astronomers to “precisely measure the expansion rate of the universe”. As supernovae can serve as accurate markers of measuring galaxy distances, these galactic blasts can give a “fundamental value needed for measuring the expansion of space”.

NASAs Hubble telescope captures an exploding star 70-million light-years from Earth

Image:NASA

This means that by knowing the “actual brightness” of the supernova, astronomers are able to calculate the distances of their host galaxies. This in turn helps astronomers to measure the expansion rate of the universe.

It was in January, 2018 that the initial blast took place. This blast was not recorded by Hubble but it captured consecutive pictures of the 2018gv from 2018 to 2019 as the supernova became brighter than the brightest stars of the spiral galaxy to only lose its light and fade out ultimately. The report explained the particular case of supernova. The 2018gv had originated from a burned-out white dwarf that was part of a close binary system. “When the white dwarf reaches a critical mass, its core becomes hot enough to ignite nuclear fusion, turning it into a giant atomic bomb. This thermonuclear runaway process tears the dwarf apart. The opulence is short-lived as the fireball fades away,” read the report from the space agency.

Nobel laureate Adam Riess, who is associated with the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, said that no Earthly fireworks can compete with the supernova that was captured by the Hubble Space Telescope even as it faded. Riess is also the leader of the High-z Supernova Search Team and the Supernovae H0 for the Equation of State (SH0ES) Team to measure the universe’s expansion rate.

Watch the time-lapse video created from the several snapshots captured by Hubble here.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Search & Destroy 2

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile: Search & Destroy

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Debut

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

PUBG Mobile Returns on 1Up Gaming | Last Custom Room

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile | Battle Royale Guide

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Call Of Duty Mobile Beginner's Guide | 1Up Gaming

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Ankkita C | Opinion on Indian Streamers

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 4: Ankkita C

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

@Ankkita C plays | Wrong Answers Only

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India

Streamers React | PUBG Mobile Banned in India


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Exoplanets

Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes

Sep 21, 2020
Survivor planet found orbiting a white dwarf closely in data from TESS, Spitzer telescopes
Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Space

Stunning 'eye of the serpent' spotted by Hubble in spiral arms of a galaxy in the Hydra constellation

Sep 22, 2020
NASA publishes its Artemis mission plan to make the moon a sustainable base

artemis mission

NASA publishes its Artemis mission plan to make the moon a sustainable base

Sep 22, 2020
Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Black Hole

Star cluster feeding the black hole in our Milky Way has gobbled up a dwarf galaxy: Study

Sep 30, 2020
NASA still unsure about cause of 'above average' air leak on the International Space Station

Space Station

NASA still unsure about cause of 'above average' air leak on the International Space Station

Sep 29, 2020
NASA chief Jim Bridenstine cautions Congress against China's soon to launch space station

NASA

NASA chief Jim Bridenstine cautions Congress against China's soon to launch space station

Sep 24, 2020

science

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Journal Access

One nation, one subscription: GoI in talks with publishers for access to quality journals for India's researchers, citizens

Oct 02, 2020
SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Starlink Internet

SpaceX's Starlink satellites assist emergency responders in Washington with internet

Oct 01, 2020
Climate change reference curve spanning 66 mn years made using ocean sediments

Climate Change

Climate change reference curve spanning 66 mn years made using ocean sediments

Oct 01, 2020
Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Nobel Prizes 2020

Nobel literature, peace prizes to be announced this month; no 'clear frontrunner' this year

Oct 01, 2020