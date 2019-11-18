Monday, November 18, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Hubble catches a pair of Neptune's moons in a truly bizarre 'dance of avoidance'

Naiad and Thalassa are two of Neptune's innermost moons that exist pretty close to each other.


tech2 News StaffNov 18, 2019 17:09:23 IST

The eighth planet in the solar system, Neptune, has 14 moons and they all rotate around the planet at their own pace. Recently, scientists at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) discovered that two of the ice giant’s moons — Naiad and Thalassa — are locked in a 'dance of avoidance'.

These two Neptunian satellites are fairly close to one other — some 1,850 kilometres apart. When they pass each other, they are around 3,540 kilometres apart.

NASAs Hubble catches a pair of Neptunes moons in a truly bizarre dance of avoidance

Two of Neptune's moons are caught in an odd dance of avoidance. Image: NASA

Naiad moves a lot quicker than Thalassa and dances around the other moon in an effort to avoid a head-on collision. They do not collide into each other because Naiad’s orbit is tilted at about 5 degrees. Naiad takes seven hours to complete one rotation around Neptune while Thalassa completes it in seven and a half hours.

If you were to live on Thalassa, you would see Naiad go up and down in a zigzag pattern, passing by twice from above and then twice from below. While scientists do not know how the two moons came to perfect this routine, they do have a few working theories.

The first possibility is that an original satellite system was disrupted when Neptune captured its giant moon Triton, which led to the inner moons and rings forming from the leftover debris. [Neptunes has a total of six rings.]

Relative sizes of a few of Neptune’s moons, including Hippocamp. Image credit: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

Relative sizes of a few of Neptune’s moons, including Hippocamp. Image credit: Mark Showalter/SETI Institute

"We suspect that Naiad was kicked into its tilted orbit by an earlier interaction with one of Neptune's other inner moons," said Marina Brozović, an expert in solar system dynamics at JPL in a press release. "Only later, after its orbital tilt was established, could Naiad settle into this unusual resonance with Thalassa."

"Naiad and Thalassa have probably been locked together in this configuration for a very long time, because it makes their orbits more stable. They maintain peace by never getting too close," Mark Showalter, a planetary astronomer at the SETI Institute and a co-author of the new paper said in a press release.

Data collected between 1981 and 2016 from NASA’s Hubble telescope and Voyager 2 (the only spacecraft to visit Neptune first hand on its way out of the solar system)and other space telescopes on Earth helped in the discovery of this unusual orbital pattern. The study also said that the moons are largely made up of water ice.

The study and its findings were published in the journal Icarus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

voyager spacecrafts

Voyager 2 is still moving through interstellar space, 42 years after it was launched

Nov 05, 2019
Voyager 2 is still moving through interstellar space, 42 years after it was launched
A look back at the Voyager missions through 20 incredible images from 42 years ago

Voyager

A look back at the Voyager missions through 20 incredible images from 42 years ago

Nov 08, 2019
NASA renames ice world, visited by New Horizon, 'Arrokoth' after Nazi-link backlash

Arrokoth

NASA renames ice world, visited by New Horizon, 'Arrokoth' after Nazi-link backlash

Nov 13, 2019
NASA hands Boeing extra USD 287 million to avoid 18 month wait time for the human spaceflights

Human spaceflight

NASA hands Boeing extra USD 287 million to avoid 18 month wait time for the human spaceflights

Nov 15, 2019
JAXA's Hayabusa-2 will soon begin its return journey to Earth from Asteroid Ryugu

Hayabusa-2

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 will soon begin its return journey to Earth from Asteroid Ryugu

Nov 12, 2019
Mercury Transit 2019: Here's how and where to watch Mercury travel across face of the Sun

Mercury

Mercury Transit 2019: Here's how and where to watch Mercury travel across face of the Sun

Nov 11, 2019

science

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019