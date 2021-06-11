Friday, June 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's HiRISE camera clicks coloured picture of China’s Zhurong rover on Mars

Along with capturing the rover, MRO’s HiRISE has captured the lander surrounded by a blast pattern.


FP TrendingJun 11, 2021 18:05:21 IST

NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) has captured a picture of the China National Space Administration's (CNSA) Zhurong rover on Mars. The image shows the rover at a short distance from its landing platform on Mars. Recently, CNSA had released a black and white picture of the site, but MRO’s High-Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera has clicked a coloured photograph. Along with capturing the rover, MRO’s HiRISE has captured the lander surrounded by a blast pattern. The capsule components, including the backshell and heatshield and the parachute that successfully landed the lander-rover duo is also visible.

China's Zhurong lander and rover as visible on Mars by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera — HiRISE. Image credit: NASA/JPL

China's Zhurong lander and rover as visible on Mars by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter camera — HiRISE. Image credit: NASA/JPL

The HIRISE camera takes pictures that cover vast areas of Mars' terrain. It operates similar to a human eye, but with a telescopic lens. The image are captured at resolutions that will allow us to see features as small as a kitchen table on Mars.

This image was taken on 6 June and also show that the rover has moved quite a distance, around 22 metres from the lander.  This image clicked by HiRISE is the first independent confirmation of the presence of the Chinese rover on Mars, reports BBC.

Speaking about the image, Alfred McEwen, principal investigator for HiRISE’s camera said that it gives them the opportunity to look at the scientific target and hazards on the Martian surface. McEwen works at the University of Arizona as a planetary scientist.

Although there is no cooperation between NASA and the Chinese space agency on the Tianwen-1 mission, McEwen hopes that CNSA will be able to find something of interest with the new HiRISE image, reports Nature.

“It’s incredible!” Peter Grindrod, a planetary scientist at the Natural History Museum in London told Nature. “Driving on Mars appears to be going OK."

Earlier this week, CNSA had released pictures of the Zhurong Rover, clicked by its Tianwen-1 orbiter. The black and white picture shows the landing site of the mission along with the Zhurong rover on the Martian surface.

On the morning of 15 May, the lander and rover of Tianwen-1 landed on Utopia Planitia which is on the southern part of an icy region on the surface of Mars. The Tianwen-1 mission was launched from Earth on 23 July 2020. It consists of a rover, lander, and orbiter. This is the first time that any other country except for the United States of America has managed to safely land on Mars.

Weighing 240 kgs, the rove looks a lot like the NASA's Spirit and Opportunity rovers from the 2000s.

Perseverance's First Road Trip Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

Perseverance's First Road Trip
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona

HiRISE has been hard at work and has also captured images of the Perseverance rover. A recent blog by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared the picture clicked by HiRISE of the path that the Perseverance rover will take during its first science campaign on the red planet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

tianwen-1

CNSA's Tianwen-1 orbiter sends back high-res images of Martian landing site

Jun 10, 2021
CNSA's Tianwen-1 orbiter sends back high-res images of Martian landing site
NASA selects DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions to explore Venus for its Discovery Program

NASA missions

NASA selects DAVINCI+ and VERITAS missions to explore Venus for its Discovery Program

Jun 03, 2021
Lights, camera, Action: Astronauts are on set and space Station may host a wave of TV shows and movies

astronauts

Lights, camera, Action: Astronauts are on set and space Station may host a wave of TV shows and movies

May 28, 2021
Navigation error sends NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on a wild, confusing ride on Mars

Ingenuity helicopter

Navigation error sends NASA's Ingenuity helicopter on a wild, confusing ride on Mars

May 28, 2021
Potentially hazardous asteroid as big as the Eiffel tower will safely pass by Earth on 1 June

meteor

Potentially hazardous asteroid as big as the Eiffel tower will safely pass by Earth on 1 June

May 31, 2021
Earth looks spectacular from space: 5 images clicked by astronauts on the Space Station

earth from space

Earth looks spectacular from space: 5 images clicked by astronauts on the Space Station

Jun 04, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021