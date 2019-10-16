Wednesday, October 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's first women-only spacewalk, to replace ISS equipment, is finally happening

The first walk, supposed to happen in March, was cancelled because the agency did not have enough suits.


Agence France-PresseOct 16, 2019 09:16:06 IST

After an infamous spacesuit flub earlier this year that resulted in accusations of sexism, NASA now plans to carry out the first all-female spacewalk this week, it said Tuesday.

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will venture outside the International Space Station either Thursday or Friday to replace a power controller unit that failed over the weekend.

The first such mission was supposed to take place in March but had to be cancelled because the space agency had only one medium-sized suit at the time, with a male-female combination performing the required task at a later date.

Traditionally male-dominated NASA's failure to be adequately prepared was denounced in some quarters as evidence of implicit sexism.

NASAs first women-only spacewalk, to replace ISS equipment, is finally happening

Astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir will be on the first female only space walk. image credit: Twitter/NASA

The new date was announced by administrator Jim Bridenstine in a tweet, while a blog post detailed the job at hand: swapping out a faulty Battery Charge/Discharge Unit (BCDU) with a new one.

The station is out of direct sunlight for much of its orbit and therefore needs batteries, and the BCDUs regulate the amount of charge that goes into them.

The ISS currently has six crew members: Americans Koch, Meir, and Andrew Morgan; Russians Alexander Skvotsov and Oleg Skripochka, and Italian Luca Parmitano.

The original all-female spacewalk would have featured Koch and Anne McClain, who is now back on Earth.

McClain is separately being investigated by NASA on allegations of improperly accessing her estranged wife's private financial records while in space.

Spacewalks last several hours and are frequently needed to perform maintenance on the complex, the first part of which was launched into space by Russia in 1998.

tags

latest videos

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Astronaut

Putin bestows NASA astronaut with Russian state award for surviving botched space mission

Oct 09, 2019
Putin bestows NASA astronaut with Russian state award for surviving botched space mission
Two astronauts to start replacing 12 old batteries with six new ones, in five spacewalks

Spacewalks on ISS

Two astronauts to start replacing 12 old batteries with six new ones, in five spacewalks

Oct 07, 2019
NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

NASA

NASA's first-ever all-women spacewalk has been rescheduled for 21 October

Oct 06, 2019
Space Week: Got dreams of being an astronaut and going to space? Here's how you can

Astronauts

Space Week: Got dreams of being an astronaut and going to space? Here's how you can

Oct 07, 2019
Russian telescope aboard ISS captures short flashes in Earth's atmosphere

Russian telescope

Russian telescope aboard ISS captures short flashes in Earth's atmosphere

Oct 10, 2019
NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Spaceflight

NASA, SpaceX want to send the first manned Dragon capsule to the space station by early 2020

Oct 11, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019