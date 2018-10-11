Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 11 October, 2018 09:38 IST

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

The swap to its Side-A computer will return its ability to store scientific data & log events.

NASA’s Curiosity mission engineers at the Jet Propulsion Lab in California have regained control of the Mars rover temporarily to make a switch functions its secondary computer.

The switch will allow a thorough diagnosis of the issues Curiosity has faced since 15 September that have prevented the computer from storing data from its scientific missions on Mars, according to a recent NASA report.

Many spacecrafts engineered by NASA, including Curiosity, are built with two identical computers as a contingency; on the Mars rover, these are referred to as a ‘Side-A’ and a ‘Side-B’ computer.

On considering their options, JPL engineers have decided to switch from the previously operational ‘Side-B’ computer to ‘Side-A’, which was used by the rover after its initial landing on the Red Planet.

The Curiosity rover on Mars in early June, 2018. Image courtesy: NASA

The Curiosity rover on Mars in early June, 2018. Image courtesy: NASA

The Side-B computer took over operations after a technical glitch nearly five years ago, after the rover’s primary computer (Side-A) suffered serious hardware and software issues. As engineers switched to the Side-B computer, the primary computer was being diagnosed and repaired parallelly.

What makes the diagnosis tricky this time around is how the glitch has affected the computer’s systems. The malfunction in Side B’s systems keeping the computer from storing information long-term is also what has prevented storage of Curiosity’s event logs, a journal of its actions that are needed to find the problem.

Curiosity has continued to send data collected from its missions from relaying short-term information stored onboard via the relay orbiter circling Mars.

While access to the long-term data stored over the past few weeks is uncertain, the swap to Side-A will allow the rover to resume storing data and a log of ongoing events.

"It's certainly possible to run the mission on the Side-A computer if we really need to. But our plan is to switch back to Side B as soon as we can fix the problem to utilize its larger memory size," Steven Lee of JPL, Curiosity's deputy project manager, said.

"At this point, we're confident we'll be getting back to full operations, but it's too early to say how soon."

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

NASA Opportunity

NASA's silent Opportunity rover spotted by Mars Orbiter after storm subsided

Sep 26, 2018

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to swing by Venus on its way to the Sun on 3 Oct

Oct 03, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

science

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018