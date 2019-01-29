Tuesday, January 29, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

The selfie features NASA's Curiosity rover & 'Rock Hall' drill hole – visible despite frequent dust storms.

tech2 News Staff Jan 29, 2019 16:19:38 IST

NASA's Curiosity rover has taken its last selfie on the twisting Vera Rubin ridge on Mars before beginning a slow crawl downwards to Mount Sharp.

The ridge has been home to the robot explorer for over a year, during which time it collected 19 drilled samples of the ridge.

After collecting the last of these samples from the Ridge on 15 December last year, the rover used its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera at the end of its robotic arm to take a 57-picture-series that were stitched together into a selfie.

A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars Sol 2291 (15 January) at the

A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars Sol 2291 (15 January) at the "Rock Hall" drill site on Vera Rubin Ridge. Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

In the selfie, the "Rock Hall" drill hole is visible to the lower left of the rover in the image. The scene is dustier than usual at this time of the Martian year due to frequent dust storms, NASA said.

Curiosity has explored Vera Rubin since September 2017 and is now headed into a "clay-bearing unit" on Mars: Mount Sharp. The car-sized Curiosity will descend into a large clay region of Mount Sharp and study samples. Minerals in clay can hold clues about ancient lakes that help form the lower levels of the formation.

Curiosity's drill hole

Curiosity's drill hole "Stoer" on the Vera Rubin Ridge. Image credit: NASA/JPL

Curiosity, which landed on Mars in 2012, was designed to assess whether Mars ever had an environment capable to support microbes. It is also studying dust storms and the Martian climate to study the same.

Curiosity rover has tools to study clues about past and present environmental conditions on Mars, including whether conditions have ever been favourable for microbial life.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Asteroids

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before, but you need not worry

Jan 18, 2019

Tumbling Snowman

Light, camera, tumble! NASA releases film of space snowman captured by New Horizons

Jan 16, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Antarctica

Antarctica is losing six times more ice now than it was in the 1980s: Study

Jan 15, 2019

Moon

Biggest asteroids to hit the moon in billion years recreated with sound, animation

Jan 21, 2019

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

science

Mars Curiosity

NASA's Curiosity rover clicks one last selfie before leaving Vera Rubin ridge on Mars

Jan 29, 2019

Environment

New space technology uses satellite data to predict droughts 5 months in advance

Jan 29, 2019

Record winter temperature, icy outbreaks and sudden warming to become more extreme

Jan 29, 2019

Gene editing

US Nobel laureate aware of gene-edited baby kept the news from authorities, public

Jan 29, 2019