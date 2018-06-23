Saturday, June 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

tech2 News Staff 23 June, 2018 17:10 IST

NASA’s Curiosity manages a quick selfie just before the great Martian dust storm

NASA's Curiosity studying the soil at the Gale Crater and is expected to remain largely unaffected.

NASA’s Opportunity rover has suspended all its science operations on Mars following a storm of dust particles. The storm started about two weeks ago and has been growing, and has engulfed much of Mars.

Curiosity Rover, however, has been studying the Martian soil at the Gale Crater and is expected to remain largely unaffected by the dust, according to a report by NASA from 20 June.

A self-portrait taken by NASA's Curiosity rove. Image: NASA

A self-portrait taken by NASA's Curiosity rove. Image: NASA

The Opportunity rover draws power from the sun using solar cells, which are currently caked in dust. However, since Curiosity has a nuclear-powered battery, it runs day and night.

Curiosity managed to snap and send a cool self-portrait to NASA just before the great Martian dust storm.

The rover offers hope of answering a few questions regarding Martian dust storms. Researchers have been trying to find out why some Martian dust storms last for months and grow massive, while others stay small and last only a week. "We don't have any good idea," says Scott D. Guzewich, an atmospheric scientist at NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, who leads Curiosity's dust storm investigation.

Change in the color of light illuminating the Martian surface. Image: NASA

Change in the color of light illuminating the Martian surface. Image: NASA

There’s little risk to the rover, confirm engineers at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. However, the largest impact is to the rover's cameras.

It's freaky how the dust storm is turning everything blood red. Two images from the Mast Camera (Mastcam) on NASA's Curiosity rover depict the change in the color of light illuminating the Martian surface since a dust storm engulfed Gale Crater.

Martian dust storms typically stay contained in a local area. But the current storm is huge. If it were happening on Earth, it would be bigger than North America and Russia combined, says Guzewich.

tags


latest videos

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube

IGTV from Instagram VS YouTube
Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration

Supa Huka shows the future of underwater exploration
This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way

This International Yoga Day let's focus on Breathing, the right way
I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

also see

SpaceJam

NASA's Opportunity Rover falls asleep after massive Martian dust storm, raising concerns for its survival

Jun 14, 2018

Mars

Images by NASA's Curiosity rover may hold clues about Martian dust storms

Jun 21, 2018

Scitech

On 27 July Mars is set to come to the closest point to Earth since 2003

Jun 18, 2018

SciTech

Explosive volcanic eruptions behind mysterious rock formation on Mars: Study

Jun 18, 2018

NewsTracker

Donald Trump directs Pentagon to create new military branch 'Space Force' to ensure American supremacy in space

Jun 19, 2018

RoboticExplorers

NASA prepares to return to the Moon next year, this time with robotic explorers

Jun 20, 2018

science

Cancer

Scientists develop drug to freeze cancer cells, keep them from spreading

Jun 22, 2018

Brain

Brain region associated with decision making also determines consciousness: Study

Jun 22, 2018

Dogs

How dogs use different parts of their brains to understand human emotions

Jun 22, 2018

Genetics

Genetically modified pigs found to be resistant to deadly PRRS causing virus

Jun 22, 2018