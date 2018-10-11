Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

Reuters 11 October, 2018 09:33 IST

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Delivery of the SLS rocket's core stage has already fallen 2.5 years behind, to December 2019: Audit

Boeing Company is building the largest rocket in NASA’s history, but the aerospace giant’s “poor performance” has resulted in an $ 8.9 billion price tag — double the initial budget. This could further delay the launch, the US space agency’s watchdog office said on Wednesday, 10 October.

The first test launch of the Space Launch System rocket, which is supposed to send humans to the moon and ultimately allow deep space exploration, was most recently slated for mid-2020 with a crew launch to follow in 2022. The launches have been delayed at least three times.

NASA’s Inspector General said in an audit that “management, technical and infrastructure issues driven by Boeing’s poor performance” had led to delays and cost overruns, raising questions about the future launch timetable.

Delivery of the program’s first core stage has already slipped two-and-a-half years to December 2019, the report said.

NASA spokeswoman Kathryn Hambleton said the agency was restructuring its contract with Boeing, but still planning for the same timetable.

Artistic representation of NASA Space Launch System spacecraft. Image courtesy: NASA

Artistic representation of NASA Space Launch System spacecraft. Image courtesy: NASA

“The agency continues to plan for the launch of Exploration Mission-1 in 2020, but there are still technical and schedule risks,” she said in an email.

Boeing spokeswoman Patricia Soloveichik said in an email that the audit did not accurately describe the current state of the program and the company had already implemented some of the watchdog’s recommendations. She also blamed “internal NASA issues.”

Boeing, which was selected as the main contractor for the NASA program in 2012, has faced delays with other federal contracts.

The company has missed several deadlines for delivering its KC-46 aerial refueling tanker to the US Air Force. It has amassed roughly $ 3 billion in costs on the program, a derivative of its 767 commercial aircraft, and is more than two years behind schedule.

In the case of the NASA program, Boeing will exhaust the contract’s entire $ 6.2 billion budget three years before it is scheduled to end and ultimately spend $8.9 billion through 2021 without delivering the rocket’s core stage or its upper stage, the report said. The audit blamed insufficient staffing and improper assembly of factory tools for the delays.

The larger figure is double the contract’s initial budget.

tags


Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success


Top Stories

latest videos

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!

Teenagers are leaving Social Media, Here's Why!
Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)

Google Pixel 3XL Unboxing & 1st Impressions (Hindi)
Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope

Addicted to Netflix? Maybe you need to get yourself checked out #DailyDope
Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope

Spy chips: The new face of Cyberwarfare? | #DailyDope
Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App

Time To Hiit The Gym | What The App
iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue

iPhone XS Max Charging gate and Beauty gate Issue
mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best

mBillionth Awards 2018: Technology at its best
Deleted video

Deleted video
Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope

Cryptocurrencies in India | #DailyDope
LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

LG G7+ ThinQ review | A great alternative to the OnePlus 6

also see

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

SpaceX

SpaceX and Boeing to carry out human spaceflights in mid 2019, confirms NASA

Oct 07, 2018

Space Travel

Virgin Galactic to fly tourists to space within weeks, not months: Richard Branson

Oct 09, 2018

space travel

Deep space travel can significantly increase chances of stomach and colon cancer

Oct 04, 2018

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

science

Space

Bursts of radio waves in record numbers discovered zipping through our galaxy

Oct 11, 2018

Mars Rover

NASA's Curiosity rover switches 'brains' temporarily to diagnose and repair glitch

Oct 11, 2018

Deep Space Exploration

NASA's Boeing rocket over budget, may delay test launch for deep-space missions

Oct 11, 2018

Air Pollution

Pollution alert issued in the North as anti-stubble burning efforts in Punjab and Haryana go up in smoke

Oct 09, 2018