Monday, July 19, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA's animated video gives viewers Juno's POV of flying over Jupiter, Ganymede

This video was taken on 7 June 2021 when Juno flew past the icy giant and its moon, closer than any spacecraft had in 20 years.


FP TrendingJul 19, 2021 14:27:22 IST

NASA has released a video of its space probe Juno flying across Jupiter and its largest moon, Ganymede. The video is enthraling as it is from the point of view of the spacecraft. This video was taken on 7 June 2021 when Juno flew past the icy giant and its moon Ganymede, closer than any other spacecraft had in more than two decades.

Artistic impression of NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter Image credit: NASA

Artistic impression of NASA's Juno mission to Jupiter Image Credit: NASA

The 3:30-minute-long video begins with Juno approaching Ganymede. The spacecraft flew within 1,038 kilometres of the moon's surface at a relative velocity of 67,000 kph.

Then spacecraft flew a little less than 15 hours to reach Jupiter which is around 1.18 million kilometres away. Once there, the viewer is a mere 3,400 kilometres above Jupiter’s spectacular cloud tops

Commenting on the video, Scott Bolton, principal investigator of Juno from the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio said “The animation shows just how beautiful deep space exploration can be.”

He also that this animated video is a way for people to explore "our solar system firsthand by seeing what it would be like to be orbiting Jupiter and flying past one of its icy moons."

As the space probe flies past the surface, we could see it capturing the cratered surface of Jupiter’s moon. According to a Space.com report, Tros can be seen in the footage. One can see several of the moon’s dark and light regions states NASA. The darker regions are believed to result from ice sublimating into the surrounding vacuum, leaving behind darkened residue.

Tros is the largest and the brightest crater of Ganymede and is surrounded by the white rays of ejected material.

After Juno captured the images of Ganymede’s surface, the probe took pictures of the surface of Jupiter. Lightning could also be seen in the video in the form of flashes of white light. The white ovals on its surface indicate a set of giant storms. These are known as the ‘string of pearls’ and can be seen in the southern hemisphere of Jupiter.

The video footage that has been released by NASA was compiled by citizen scientist Gerald Eichstädt. The team of Juno used the imagery that the JunoCam imager captured in order to prepare this video.

The team and Eichstädt used images clicked by Juno during its closest approach to Ganymede and of its 34th flyby of Jupiter that happened last week. Eichstädt has prepared a time-lapse video that allows the user to witness how Juno moves around while capturing images of Jupiter and Ganymede.

While Eichstädt’s video is only three and a half minutes in duration, Juno spent about 18 hours in total travelling between the planet and is moon and the poles of the planet.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

juno spacecraft

NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps Jupiter moon Ganymede for the first time in 21 years

Jun 08, 2021
NASA's Juno spacecraft snaps Jupiter moon Ganymede for the first time in 21 years
Astronomers discover 12 new moons at Jupiter bringing the total count to 79

Jupiter

Astronomers discover 12 new moons at Jupiter bringing the total count to 79

Jul 22, 2018
NASA's JunoCam captures a close-up image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

juno spacecraft

NASA's JunoCam captures a close-up image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede

Jun 11, 2021
Gemini North reveals stunning images of Jupiter; closeup of Great Red Spot coming 10 July: NASA

Gemini North reveals stunning images of Jupiter; closeup of Great Red Spot coming 10 July: NASA

Jul 02, 2017
Nasa's Juno mission: Here is the first look of Jupiter and its moons

EarthAndBeyond

Nasa's Juno mission: Here is the first look of Jupiter and its moons

Jul 13, 2016
NASA's Hubble captures stunning new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Jupiter

NASA's Hubble captures stunning new images of Jupiter and its Great Red Spot

Aug 14, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021