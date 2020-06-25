Thursday, June 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA will allow SpaceX to reuse its Crew Dagon spaceships, Falcon 9 boosters to fly astronauts to the ISS

ASA states that a contract modification allows the extension of the Crew Dragon's Demo-2 test flight from two weeks to up to 119 days.


FP TrendingJun 25, 2020 15:29:09 IST

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said it will allow SpaceX to take astronauts into orbit on reused spaceships. This is something that the US space agency had earlier never permitted.

According to SpaceFlight Now, NASA has agreed to allow its astronauts to be ferried on reused Crew Dragon spaceships and Falcon 9 boosters.

The report further mentions the space agency has modified its $2.7 billion commercial crew contract with SpaceX to permit reuse of spacecraft and rocket hardware.

NASA will allow SpaceX to reuse its Crew Dagon spaceships, Falcon 9 boosters to fly astronauts to the ISS

The Crew Dragon is the modified version of the Cargo Dragon that SpaceX has been using during its re-supply missions to the ISS.

As per an interaction Josh Finch, a NASA spokesperson, had with SpaceFlight Now, he said, "Consistent with the public-private partnership strategy for the Commercial Crew Program, NASA specifies ‘what’ safety requirements must be met, and industry is free to propose ‘how’ to meet those requirements."

He added, "In this case, SpaceX has proposed to reuse future Falcon 9 and/or Crew Dragon systems or components for NASA missions to the International Space Station because they believe it will be beneficial from a safety and/or cost standpoint."

A disclosure dated 15 May that was posted on a federal government procurement website mentions NASA stating that the contract modification allows for the extension of the Crew Dragon's Demo-2 test flight from two weeks to up to 119 days.

The Crew Dragon recently launched with astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on top of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the first time astronauts have been launched into orbit from US soil since 2011.

According to a report in Express.co.uk, NASA officials say that the Demo-2 test flight is due to end with the Crew Dragon capsule splashing down in the Atlantic Ocean with the help of parachutes.

The report adds that once Hurley and Behnken return back to Earth, NASA will review the mission before giving SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule the agency's approval.

This will allow crewed missions to take place which will take astronauts to and from the space station during their shifts.

The missions will be referred to as Crew-1, Crew-2 etc and will see astronauts reuse SpaceX capsules for the first time.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Neutron Stars

'Infant magnetar': 240 yo neutron star spotted after recent X-ray burst, youngest recorded

Jun 18, 2020
'Infant magnetar': 240 yo neutron star spotted after recent X-ray burst, youngest recorded
NASA chooses Astrobotic to launch VIPER rover to the moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services

VIPER mission

NASA chooses Astrobotic to launch VIPER rover to the moon as part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services

Jun 12, 2020
SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Starlink Beta Test

SpaceX reveals opportunity for enthusiasts to beta-test Starlink internet when launched

Jun 23, 2020
UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

SpaceX

UFO on a stick: Reddit user posts five never-before-seen images of SpaceX’s Starlink ground devices

Jun 24, 2020
SpaceX's Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

SpaceX

SpaceX's Falcon 9 pre-dawn launch leaves behind rainbow coloured sky, images go viral on social media

Jun 15, 2020
ISRO, SpaceX similar because they deliver efficient performance says former chief Madhavan Nair

ISRO

ISRO, SpaceX similar because they deliver efficient performance says former chief Madhavan Nair

Jun 18, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020