Wednesday, May 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. Science

NASA warns meteors are serious threat to Earth, will happen once very 60 years

NASA calls for a global network of surveillance system to keep an eye out for near-Earth objects.

tech2 News StaffMay 01, 2019 17:11:55 IST

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine while speaking to the International Planetary Defense Conference in Washington DC warned that meteors are a very serious threat to Earth.

“This is not about Hollywood, this is not about movies, this is about ultimately protecting the only planet we know right now to host life,” he said.

Bridenstine spoke about a meteoroid impact that took place at Chelyabinsk, Russia on 13 February 2013. It was 20 meters in diameter and travelling more than 60,000 km per hour.

NASA warns meteors are serious threat to Earth, will happen once very 60 years

The meteoroid track that was left behind after the explosion at Chelyabinsk. Image credit: Flickr

It was brighter in the sky than the Sun and people could feel the heat, from this object, 62 km away. It had 30 times the energy of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima. Over 1,500 people were injured.

That same day, 16 hours after the meteoroid in Russia, NASA detected another meteor 17,000 miles from the Earth, which was 30 meters in diameter

According to scientific modelling systems, these events will occur once every 60 years. Bridenstine said, "I wish I could tell you that these events are exceptionally unique but they are not. These events are not rare – they happen. It’s up to us to make sure that we are characterising, detecting, tracking all of the near-earth objects that could be a threat to the world.”

The White House, in 2018, published an action plan that NASA needed to track and characterised 90 percent of the near-earth objects, but the administrator said that the agency had a long way to go before it would reach that goal. They want more international partners that will join them in this effort.

Bridenstine said, “We know for a fact that the dinosaurs did not have a space program. But we do, and we need to use it because if we do not, it would have catastrophic consequences."

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5


also see

Asteroid Impact

Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon

Apr 18, 2019
Large asteroid expected to do a fly-by of Earth at closer distance than the Moon
Moon's surface is pretty cracked up, getting worse with time and meteor impacts

Moon

Moon's surface is pretty cracked up, getting worse with time and meteor impacts

Apr 25, 2019
NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Earth

NASA's satellite data confirms that Earth's surface has been heating up quickly

Apr 17, 2019
Asteroid collision with Earth: Scientists ponder over how to tackle such a scenario

Asteroid collision

Asteroid collision with Earth: Scientists ponder over how to tackle such a scenario

Apr 30, 2019
Hayabusa2 fires explosive to create artificial crater on Ryugu asteroid to study solar system

Hayabusa2

Hayabusa2 fires explosive to create artificial crater on Ryugu asteroid to study solar system

Apr 26, 2019
Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Interstellar Comet

Earliest interstellar visitor may have collided with Earth in 2014: Harvard study

Apr 18, 2019

science

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

ORF Space Dialogue

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 Day 2 highlights: It's time to talk about India's space explorations & her challenges

Apr 30, 2019
ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

India in Space

ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 starts today – here's what to expect

Apr 29, 2019
Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019