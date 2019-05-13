Monday, May 13, 2019Back to
NASA wants to chronicle your memories from Apollo 11 moon landing 50 years ago

The Apollo 11 mission was a historical event and NASA is creating an audio series to commemorate the launch.

tech2 News StaffMay 13, 2019 13:31:12 IST

Apollo 11 was the first manned mission to land on the moon. It was in this spacecraft that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin journeyed to became the first humans to walk on our only natural satellite.

20 July 2019 will mark fifty years since the Apollo 11 landing and the first steps on the Moon by Armstrong. Marking this momentous occasion, NASA wants to do something special.

530 million people watched the landing on television, according to NASA. And while many of them may have passed away, there's still hope that a significant number of those people are still alive. NASA wants you — spectators of that epic first for mankind — to share your experience of watching the landing live.

The inputs will go into an audio series by NASA titled, "NASA Explorers: Apollo."

Astronauts taking a walk on the Moon during the Apollo 11 Mission. Image credit: NASA

The series will be a compilation of audio recollections of anyone that remembers the event. While this event has been broadly covered, NASA wants a more personal connection to the event. People who were children then or who remember their parent’s reactions — the sky really is the limit for what those clips could convey.

A list of instructions and a few suggested await anyone interesting in sharing memories of the mission. For one, the clip needs to be two minutes long. However, longer stories will be featured on NASA's website and social media pages. While NASA wants their oral history project to be a recollection of the landing, they also want information on life as it was at that time to be chronicled.

The Apollo 11 mission was once a dream, a national goal set by former President John F Kennedy. He wanted a crew landing on the moon and to return to earth. Neil Armstrong’s iconic words, "One small step for man, one giant step for mankind" associated with the moon landing has gone down in the archives of history.

If you'd like to add to those annals, NASA is welcoming audio entries to apollostories@mail.nasa.gov till their 31 December 2019 deadline. To have a better chance of being featured, send in your entries by 14 June 2019. These submissions are not restricted to just the United States.

